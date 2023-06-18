Pixar’s “Elemental” drops out, adding to the brand’s concern

Pixar is recognized as a big screen brand.

That was one rather dismal takeaway from the weekend’s box office, which found “Elemental,” a $200 million-plus Pixar original, hitting a disastrous $29.5 million in domestic ticket sales. The Flash, a Warner Bros. movie, also suffered. Superheroes, which cost about $200 million, has taken in $55.1 million, according to Comscore, which compiles ticket data.

“It’s hard to smooth this out,” said David Gross, the film consultant publishing the film. the news on box office numbers.

Questions about Pixar health Owns I flew in Hollywood And among investors since last June, when the Disney-owned studio released “Lightyear” with disastrous results. How could Pixar, the gold standard for animation studios for nearly three decades, have it I got a very wrong movie – Especially about Buzz Lightyear, the main “Toy Story” character?

Families worried about the pandemic may not have been quite ready to return to theaters. Or maybe, as some box office analysts have speculated, Disney has diluted the Pixar brand by using its films to build out the Disney+ streaming service. Starting in late 2020, Disney has released three Pixar films in a row (“Soul,” “Turning Red,” and “Luca”) online, bypassing movie theaters entirely.