New Steam Deck e-book outlines Valve’s long-term vision

On Thursday, Valve released a digital “brochure”. All about Steam Deck, Steam and the company itself. Valve says it released the book before Steam Deck launched In Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kongbut the book also arrived on the six-month anniversary when Valve sent out the first emails Allow people to purchase Steam Deck.

The 52-page e-book is free, and if you’re at all interested in Valve or Steam Deck, I’d recommend turning it over. Not only are a few pages full of Steam Deck mockups, but you’ll also be able to read Valve’s ambitions for the Steam Deck in their own words.

Perhaps the most notable part is that Valve sticks to Steam Deck and SteamOS as a “multi-generation product line”. Valve calls Steam Deck a “multi-generational class” .In the pastbut the company goes further in what it prints in the book (and because it’s printed in a book, it’s definitely a lot more formal):

In any case, this is a multigenerational product line. Valve will support Steam Deck and SteamOS well for the foreseeable future. We will learn from the Steam community about new uses for our hardware that we haven’t thought of yet, and build new versions to be more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck.

After reading that, I’m already eagerly anticipating Steam Deck 3, though hopefully The third entry for a specific video game series up before that.

Over 4,500 Steam games are ‘Playable’ or ‘Verified’ on Steam Deck

Valve has also shared some interesting numbers about Steam, such as that there are more than 130 million active players on Steam every month and more than 30,000 titles on the platform. As of the book’s publication, Valve says more than 4,500 titles have the extension Set “Verified” or “Playable” for Steam DeckWhich means that roughly 15 percent of all games on Steam are already considered at least “playable”.

Since its first order emails came out in February, Valve has been ramping up shipping volumes, and on Wednesday, the company said some bookings were in the fourth quarter. It was bumped up to Q3. If you are Make a reservation todayValve’s website says you won’t be able to order your device until sometime in the fourth quarter. But at the rate things have improved, we hope it won’t be long for your request email to reach your inbox — and while you wait, Valve has a book for you to read.