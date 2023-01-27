NFL doesn’t expect to make a decision on Greg Berhalter until the summer

US Soccer president Cindy Barlow Cone said the organization will hire an outside consulting firm to conduct a comprehensive review of its team structure. She said the new developments mean the team may be without an athletic director and coach until the end of the summer. She said Berhalter remained a “candidate” to coach the national team, but the loss of two senior decision-makers and the expiration of his contract – with no end in sight to the investigation – would certainly mean the end of his tenure. An NFL spokesperson confirmed that Berhalter is “no longer an employee of the NFL”.

“We didn’t plan it that way,” Kuhn said Thursday. “We find ourselves in this position, and we’re going to take the opportunity to do a deep dive into our sporting side to make sure we’re as effective and efficient as possible, because we have a great vision of where we want to go forward on the sporting side, and we want to make sure we’re in the best position to achieve those goals.”

Stewart, who holds a position at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, will remain with the organization until mid-February. McBride will be leaving at the end of this month. Both men were former national team players and former Berhalter teammates.

Kuhn said the two departures had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into Berhalter, which was launched when Stewart was informed by Danielle Renna, mother of star winger Gio Renna, that Berhalter had hit his wife in an accident in 1991, when the two were dating during the affair. College.