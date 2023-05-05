Nintendo talks about how the “Gacha” mechanic will work in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Nintendo has finally started sharing more details about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the latest screenshot uploaded by Japanese Zelda Twitter account Show mystery… Spoiler alert… gacha machines in the game.

While gacha mechanics in video games aren’t always welcomed with open arms, there’s nothing to worry about in this case. As we explain in Kingdom Tears, these giant machines have parts that are used to assemble the vehicles. Here’s a rough Google translation of the teaser tweet, along with a screenshot shared by Nintendo:

“I found a mysterious structure on Sky Island. It looks like a spherical object was stuck inside…”

【空島で発見①】

空 島 で 不 思議 な 建造 物 を 見 つ ん ま し た。

球状 ​​の物 、 中 に 詰 ま っ て い る よ う に 見 え ま す が…。# ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/BqYXtNjVLS– ゼルダの伝 (@ZeldaOfficialJP) May 4, 2023

Here’s what we had to say in our hands at Kingdom Tears about these mysterious new devices:

“The parts we’ve seen in trailers like propellers and steering pads can be found scattered around the world in various numbers, but they can also be found in orb-like gacha machines, and most importantly, they can be carried around in your inventory freely.”

A number of other outlets have also shared details on exactly how these devices will work in the game. Here is another description (via IGN):

Why yeah, that was a giant Gacha machine… You can feed these machines a new item called “Zonai Charges” to receive a wide range of items in return, specifically Zonai devices used to build contraptions. For example, Zonai devices include fans It can propel a car, portable cooking pot, flame emitter, and more. So if you’re looking for technology to make your structures work, look no further than these big gumball machines!”