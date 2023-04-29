April 29, 2023

Oil depot burning in Crimea after drone strike

According to Sevastopol’s governor, an oil warehouse in this Crimean port caught fire on Saturday after a drone strike. Follow the latest developments of the war in Ukraine hourly.

  • 9:19 am: Fire at an oil depot in Sevastopol after a drone attack

A major fire broke out at an oil depot in Sevastopol, the main port of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea, after a drone strike, local officials said.

“There has been a fire at an oil warehouse in Kazachya Bay. According to preliminary information, it was caused by a drone strike,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Rasvozhayev wrote in a telegram, adding, “Nobody. Injured.”

  • April 28 is the essence of the day

At least 26 people have been killed in a new wave of Russian attacks in Ukrainian cities, including Uman and Dnipro, as Kiev says preparations for its spring offensive are nearing completion.

Nine people were killed and sixteen wounded in Ukrainian attacks in the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

With AFP and Reuters

See also  His former spokesman said Donald Trump was "terribly angry."

