Five people were killed in Texas, including an 8-year-old child

Among the survivors, two children were found alive under the bodies of two women. The suspect is still being sought.

Five people, including an eight-year-old child from Honduras, were killed between Friday night and Saturday at a home near Houston, Texas, in what authorities said was a suspected Mexican leak.

invited”Torture“Later, sheriff’s officers from San Jacinto County, in the southeastern U.S. state, were found at four locations for the shooting.”The victims were killed (…) and others were seriously injured by gunshotsAccording to a statement from the local sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. The eight-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital where the three injured were taken, the same source added.

The suspect is on the run

There were 10 people in the home, and the victims were all from Honduras, the sheriff said in a news conference broadcast by local channel KHOU 11. Among the survivors, two children were found alive under the bodies of two women in a bedroom. , he said. The suspect has fledA Mexican manAccording to the sheriff. He was practicing shooting in his backyard with his AR-15 assault rifle — used in many shootings across the country — when a neighbor told him to stop so a child could sleep, prompting him to turn the gun on them. ABC News quoted the sheriff and a neighbor.

America pays a very high price for the proliferation of guns within its borders and easy access to them. The country has more personal firearms than residents: one in three adults owns at least one gun and nearly one in two adults lives in a household with a gun.