Overwatch 2 (Switch eShop) review

The latest version of Splatoon 3 It produced an interesting discussion about what justified the sequel. considering that Splatoon 2 It’s still playable on Switch and maintains a healthy player base, and its follow-up has been viewed by some as an unnecessary iteration that fails to innovate purposefully. Blizzard latest version for Monitor 2 Little reminds us of this situation; What we have here is a sequel that made some minor tweaks to the gameplay without changing or adding anything (other than the notable switch to free play here), just in that case you can’t go back and play predecessor If you prefer. Overwatch 2 has been able to provide an enjoyable competitive FPS experience that can be a real pleasure to participate in, But it’s also full of reminders of how much she’s missing the mark.

Although Overwatch 2 can certainly be categorized as an FPS, its heavy focus on teamwork and maximizing the abilities of each character lends the gameplay a lot of MOBA elements. Characters are sorted into either wizard, tank, or DPS roles, but even characters of the same type often play radically differently.

The wizard Lucio, for example, constantly ejects a healing aura in a circle around him, and the effect of this aura can be enhanced or converted into a speed aura. Thus it is more effective on control point maps, as it can stay close to the point surrounded by team members and continue to heal them all at once while fending off the other team. Compare this to Zenyatta, a healer who has a much more passive style of play that focuses on placing a healing ball on any of his line-of-sight teammates and a discord orb to raise the damage dealt to any given enemy in his line of sight. Zen can’t heal an entire team nearly as effectively as Lucio, but the significantly increased damage output of the orb gives his team an advantage that Lucio can’t.

Although everyone is powerful and fills a significant niche, each character has been intentionally designed to have significant gaps in their abilities, which means team formation and cooperation are paramount to winning matches in Overwatch 2. If your team doesn’t have a tank or run With three healers, you will likely have a bad time as you won’t be able to launch a very effective counterattack. Furthermore, the goal—whether it be point defense or escorting a payload—is more important than individual performance. A DPS member who constantly spends on the payload to go with a kick somewhere else might have the most kills in the game, but that doesn’t mean anything if the tank and healers keep dying in the payload because they couldn’t beat the opponent. Collaboration is especially important in Overwatch 2 since teams have been reduced to 5v5 for this entry, placing more importance on the contributions of each team member.

Aside from the new “Push” game mode, which is a lot like Payload with extra steps, most game modes from the first Overwatch are back here. For rated and unranked vanilla modes, you’ll usually get either Control Point or Payload, but arcade entry lets you play modes like Deathmatch or Capture the Flag for even more variety.

There is also a community center where you can join servers for games that have custom rules; We played one peculiar game that focused on killing kills to turn your character into a giant and, eventually, a star. Having a lot of game modes to try and characters with distinct playstyles gives you a lot of variety to play. It only takes tens of hours to master all the nuances One The character’s gameplay across various matches; Those looking for something with a high skill ceiling could be drowned by hundreds if they don’t in thousands For hours in Overwatch 2 if you really caught her hook inside you.

This is all well and good, but perhaps the biggest drawback here is that almost all of the above can be said about its predecessor. Honestly, Overwatch 2 to some extent Different Than its predecessor, but not necessarily better. It’s the removal of the little things that were originally it that really adds up. For example, we used to have a lower “fire gauge” than your character’s health which indicated that you were doing particularly well in a match. Not only would he paint a huge goal on the back of the match’s best performer, but he also had a nice pat on the back for being exceptional. Now it has been removed.

In another example, medals were used at the end of a match to highlight important contributions from selected members of each team, such as time spent on payload or the total amount of health recovered. I’ve summarized the main drivers on both sides, and you can vote for members of either team to learn about their accomplishments. Now, there’s only Play of the Game after that; No further recognition is given after the match. Such things were not necessarily important components of the previous Overwatch game, but removing them without any replacement makes Overwatch 2 look special less In some ways.

Then there is the Battle Pass. Instead of the loot chest system from the last game, Overwatch 2’s cosmetics are now primarily distributed by progressing the Battle Pass by completing daily and weekly matches and challenges. It’s a good enough system for what it is, but we have to say it feels significantly more predatory than the previous loot box system. The biggest problem here is that new heroes are no longer available for free to all players – you have to reach level 55 in the Battle Pass to unlock those added this season. Completed matches give you trivial EXP on their own, which means that the bulk of your EXP will likely come from daily and weekly challenges that effectively require you to play Overwatch 2 every day. If you don’t want to grind for weeks on end, you can simply purchase the premium Battle Pass to skip the action and unlock the hero right away. We’re not sure yet what will happen if you no He manages to unlock the new character before the season ends, but we sincerely doubt that Blizzard will simply choose to make the hero available to everyone.

Another problem is that you can’t target a specific character’s cosmetics anymore; You just have to be satisfied with everything new on the track. The previous loot chest system always granted credits for any duplicate cosmetics you received and often gave currency as its own reward, allowing players to save over time for the skins or atomizers they wanted for a particular character. Now, no credits are given for any level of Battle Pass and you can only earn a maximum 60 Credits per week if you’re crunching all of your challenges, which means the only way you can get the cosmetics you want is to either wait for them to appear on the Battle Pass for one season, or play the game non-stop for months. Terminate, or cash out.

This increased focus on nickels and the dimness of light on the player is likely to be the most divisive aspect of Overwatch 2. Not only is it difficult to obtain certain cosmetics, but the gameplay itself is affected by the placement of new heroes behind the paid wall. Or a great investment of time. The original game was celebrated for its focus on equal and fair player experience – everyone had the same access to the same heroes and it didn’t take long to provide the cosmetics you wanted – but Overwatch 2 further restricts both of those fronts and puts more pressure on the player to open their wallet. This is to be expected, it he is It’s a free game after all, but the end-player experience feels intrinsically less satisfactory as a result because you simply get lower rewards for doing the same things you did in the original Overwatch.

We should also say that there are quite a few kinks that need to be resolved with connectivity. Part of this was due to a DDOS attack during the launch period, but even after sorting that out, it only took about 30 minutes to log in, and there were several instances where we got kicked out and had to start the whole process over. Beyond that, the computation system needs significant work. None of our skins or cosmetics from the previous version were ported over half of the heroes and they were locked up for us while the challenges to unlock them were down and unavailable. Much of this can be attributed to the technical issues of launching a massive new game online, but it’s still disappointing given the scale of this project and the large resources available to the developer. You may want to wait a month or two for Blizzard to do it all together and smooth out the roughest parts of the experience before you try it out.

For the Switch version specifically, performance is understandably lower than the more powerful hardware the game has available as well, but it actually plays impressively smooth despite the setbacks. You can only play at 30fps, and we only noticed a few instances where there were slight frame drops. Furthermore, the visuals don’t look murky or low-resolution like many of the other “miracle ports” on the Switch; Despite the many muddy textures, the visuals look remarkably sharp in action.

Of course, we also feel the tip of the hat is justified to implement the gyroscopic aiming, which adds a welcome level of precise control that in some ways makes this seem preferable to other console versions. Overwatch 2 requires accuracy and quick reflexes that you often can’t fully apply when using sticks; The motion controls provide an almost mouse-like level of precision, which makes it great. This Switch version may not be the most impressive version of Overwatch 2, but it’s nonetheless a worthwhile and well-made port that seems to fit right in with Switch hardware.

At least at launch, Overwatch 2 seems to be a bit of a light on “new” content, too. Three new heroes, some new maps, a new game mode, and some tweaks to existing heroes are all this new version has to boast, and none of these seem to simply be added to the original Overwatch just as many of the heroes, maps, and modes Others that have emerged over the years of that original run. The whole point of having ‘2’ here is the promised full co-op component that will delve into the rich traditions of the Overwatch universe, but that content has been vaguely announced as coming sometime next year. The point is that despite a very solid foundation, Overwatch 2 struggles to justify its existence; Small tweaks to some of the heroes and new content are welcome, but we haven’t yet seen anything that calls for this separate release.