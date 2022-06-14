Ozzy Albis suffers from a broken foot

The brave declared that the second base man Ozzy Albis His left foot was broken. He left tonight’s match against Nationals in the fifth half after suffering an injury.

Albiz stumbled out of the hitting box after hitting a ground ball into the shortstop. He was able to get off the field with his own strength, but he immediately left the game and an initial X-ray revealed a fracture. There is no doubt that the club will provide a more specific timetable for his recovery over the coming days, but it is likely that he will be in a prolonged absence.

Substitution Albiz has started 61 of Atlanta’s 62 games in a core position. The only other start went to the facilities Orlando Archia, who appears to be the most likely candidate for the position going forward. Regardless of the starting region Matt OlsonAnd the Dansby Swanson And the Austin Rileythe only other primary hackers on Atlanta’s 40-man roster are first base officer/DH Mike Ford The last waiver request Kramer Robertson. The latter is capable of playing second base but has exactly one MLB board appearance under his belt.

Arcia has done well in his limited playing time off the bench this season, but he’s been a below-average offensive player in every other year of his career. Brewer’s former hiatus is .244/.295/.365 hitter in over 2,000 big league appearances. Albis is a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner who has been above average in the plate in every entire season of his career.

The Albies has been off to a bit of a slow start this year, with the 244/.289/.405 streak having the worst personally during 263 trips to the plate. He has been rated well defensively, however, his career record indicates that he is likely to turn into an attacking corner. These efforts will now be suspended.

The Braves have been playing like everyone else in the sport for the past few weeks. They are in the midst of an 11-game winning streak that pushed them 34-27 to enter play on Monday. A sluggish start coupled with the Mets’ first two excellent months still enjoys Atlanta five and a half games in the NL East standings, but the defending champions currently occupy Wild Card’s third and final spot in the league.

Depending on how long Albies is expected to miss, General Manager Alex Anthopoulos and his staff can turn to the trade fair for help. players like Brandon Drury (reds), Rougned . scent (Orioles) and Cesar Hernandez (Citizens) are free agents and check in on non-competitive teams and won’t demand a huge commercial return. If the club is looking inwardly for the depth behind Arcia, veterans not on the list Phil JocelynAnd the Hernan Pérez And the Pat Valika Present in Triple-A Gwinnett, as with the last waiver claim Joe Dunand. Gosselin, in particular, is hitting well with the Stripers this season.