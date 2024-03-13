Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door pre-orders are available on Amazon

Nintendo dropped a bunch of noteworthy announcements for Mario Day, including a release date for the revival of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. The new version of the popular GameCube RPG will be released May 23 on Nintendo Switch, nearly 20 years after its original release. Along with updated high-resolution visuals, Nintendo says players can expect “a host of additional changes” that make the game better than ever. There's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming release, but pre-orders for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are already open at select retailers. Here's a look at Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for pre-orders and the bonuses available for pre-order.

If you're a fan of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you should know that it's widely considered one of the best RPGs in Nintendo's history. In 2004, a review of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door gave the game a perfect rating of 9/10, praising it for its innovative gameplay and fun characters. The review goes on to say that anyone who enjoyed Mario's previous adventures “should really try Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.” And since this upcoming revival looks to be a faithful adaptation with a few quality of life updates, it seems this advice applies to the Switch version.

Paper Mario: Thousand Years Pre-Order Bonuses

There are currently no pre-order bonuses for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. However, a fair number of Nintendo games are getting retailer exclusive collectibles. These offers aren't usually available immediately when pre-orders go live, so there's still a chance that rewards will show up at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more details, as we'll update this guide as more pre-orders go live.