The 11-inch OLED iPad Pro may be in short supply when it launches

Apple is expected to announce new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays as soon as this month. A new report from analyst Ross Young indicates that production of the new 11-inch iPad Pro is lagging behind the 12.9-inch.

According to Jung in A Published to paid subscribers On social media, the OLED displays for the 11-inch iPad Pro are currently being produced by Samsung Display. However, sometime this month, LG Display will also begin producing 11-inch OLED displays for the iPad Pro. LG Display is also producing OLED panels for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

However, Young also points out that production of the 11-inch iPad Pro panel “appears to be lagging behind” the 12.9-inch model.

This could mean that the new 11-inch iPad Pro is not available when the new lineup is announced, at least compared to the 12.9-inch model. Once LG Display gets on the production ramp, Apple can work on resolving this shortage and increasing the availability of the 11-inch iPad Pro.

The latest developments, Bloomberg Mark Gorman reported The new iPad Pro lineup is on track to be released sometime “at the end of March or around April.” Gorman also said that Apple is planning to release a “special version of iOS 17.4 with support for new devices” that will be released alongside the new iPads.

Read more: