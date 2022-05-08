PMDG 737 revealed for MSFS pricing

Following the news earlier today that the PMDG 737 for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released on Monday, May 9Pricing details have finally been shared. Posted by Robert Randazzo from PMDG A detailed post on the forums gives us the final piece of the puzzle.

Robert confirmed that the PMDG 737 for MSFS (model 737-700) will initially be available at a price Promotional price $69.99. This will Raised to $74.99 After the release of the 737-600 model.

On the issue of pricing, Robert also gave some forecasts for the cost of future models. 737-700 and 737-800 are “It is expected to be equal” In pricing, the 737-600 will cost around $50. At this time, there is no expected price for the 737-900.

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change.

As for potential packages, it has been confirmed that PMDG does not expect any until at least mid-late 2023.

Regarding store credit for eligible customers, it should be noted that the credit will expire on December 31, 24. Only customers who have purchased a PMDG 737NGXu on Prepar3D are entitled to a $99.99 credit. Remember that this can be spent on Which The product is in the PMDG store and can be used until the balance runs out. For example, if you buy a 737-700, you will have $30.00 left to spend on a future purchase (assuming you buy during the promotional price.

Don’t expect bundle pricing or a collection discount until later in the product’s service life. It is likely that no aggregate or aggregate discount will take effect until mid-late 2023.

time on release date?

Robert said they hope to make the PMDG 737 available to MSFS between 1700Z and 2359Z on May 9, 2022.

Future model release dates

We know that after the release of the 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator, additional object types will be released approximately 6 weeks after each other. Next in the lineup is the 737-600, which has Estimated release date is June 20, 2022. Those who want to get an idea of ​​when to expect a 737-800, then PMDG will estimate a release on August 1, 2022, before launching the 737-900 on September 12. Since this is a program, the dates “Very likely” to change.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace

The plan will be to make the 737-700 available through the market at a later date. The initial release will be on May 9 via PMDG store only. There is no time frame for when the product will be brought to Marketplace at this time, but PMDG said it wants to make sure the product is as stable as possible first.

So here we are. We now know the price and release date/time of the 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as the plane goes live and you can spend $69.99 on a Boeing for the simulator.

If you want to know more about PMDG 737 for MSFS before its release, check out Latest live broadcast or Latest Previews. We also compiled a list of everyone Liver confirmed that he will take off the plane on May 9.