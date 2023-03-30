Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Twitter Obsessed With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in PS-2 tractor. (politeness: Youtube)

A quick look at Thursday’s list of trends will show that Bonyen Sylvan 2 trending a lot. The trailer for Mani Ratnam’s amazing work was released last night and it is trending till now. TBH, we’re not at all surprised, given the stars of the impressive film which features Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi, who plays Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi, who plays Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, Kundavi (played by Trisha) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini (double role). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini is a fan favorite and the many tweets about her character are testament to that. Let’s take a look at some of the tweets.

Ahead, check out the trailer for Bonyen Sylvan 2 here:

A Twitter user shared their favorite scene from the trailer and of course, featuring Nandini. Goosebumps at the end Bonyen Sylvan tractor. Nandini’s eyes on the throne, Nandini’s conflicted gaze, and Aditya Karikalan’s (Aditya Karikalan) love for her, wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote, “The entire trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai and her dialogues and expressions. If you don’t win every award then the award is not credible.”

Here are some additional tweets:

“Can’t wait for PS2! Look at this,” another user tweeted. other than Bonyen Sylvan series, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram also co-starred in Mani Ratnam’s Ravan and its Tamil version Ravanan.

“Nandini in PS2 Trailer.” That’s it. This tweet.

“I literally ate this character with no crumbs left,” wrote another Twitter user with very clever online language.

To sum it up, there cannot be enough appreciative posts for Aishwarya Rai.

The period drama is based on the popular historical novel Kalki Krishnamurthth Bonyen Sylvan(The Son Of Ponni) and her team includes some of the biggest stars including Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The second installment of the film is scheduled to be released on April 28.

Bonyen Sylvan, produced by Lyca Productions, was the first part of the Magnum opus. It hit theaters in September last year in five languages ​​- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie clashed with Vikram VedaStarring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan at the box office. The film opened to good reviews from film critics and was equally adept at impressing the audience.