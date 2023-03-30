Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Twitter Obsessed With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini

New Delhi:
A quick look at Thursday’s list of trends will show that Bonyen Sylvan 2 trending a lot. The trailer for Mani Ratnam’s amazing work was released last night and it is trending till now. TBH, we’re not at all surprised, given the stars of the impressive film which features Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi, who plays Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi, who plays Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, Kundavi (played by Trisha) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini (double role). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini is a fan favorite and the many tweets about her character are testament to that. Let’s take a look at some of the tweets.
Ahead, check out the trailer for Bonyen Sylvan 2 here:
A Twitter user shared their favorite scene from the trailer and of course, featuring Nandini. Goosebumps at the end Bonyen Sylvan tractor. Nandini’s eyes on the throne, Nandini’s conflicted gaze, and Aditya Karikalan’s (Aditya Karikalan) love for her, wrote one fan.
Goosebumps at the end # bunny sylvan trailers#PSTrailer Nandini is looking forward to the throne#PS2Trailer Nandini’s conflicted look, Aditya Karikalan’s love for her#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan# Aishwarya Rai#Shayan Vikram#ponniyanselvan2pic.twitter.com/XElVOQxJme
– Wallflower (@wallflower20011) March 29, 2023
Another fan wrote, “The entire trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai and her dialogues and expressions. If you don’t win every award then the award is not credible.”
The entire trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai, her dialogues, her expressions
If you don’t win every award, it’s the one that won’t be credible. #Aishwarya Rai Bachchan# Bunnyin Sylvan 2#PS2Trailerpic.twitter.com/euGQ2jcPWD
– Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini, PS2 on April 28 (@badass_aishfan) March 29, 2023
Here are some additional tweets:
Dear Queens, Thank you for being here#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan#Anushka Shettypic.twitter.com/cYD5fiUBEs
– Dholu (DholuTheDreamer) March 29, 2023
“Can’t wait for PS2! Look at this,” another user tweeted. other than Bonyen Sylvan series, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram also co-starred in Mani Ratnam’s Ravan and its Tamil version Ravanan.
Can’t wait #PS2 ! look at this !!!# Bunnyin Sylvan 2#Shayan Vikram#Aishwarya Rai Bachchanpic.twitter.com/mpoHdXZAj8
– Sridevi Charan (@a_sreedevi) March 30, 2023
“Nandini in PS2 Trailer.” That’s it. This tweet.
#Nandini in #PS2Trailer…!!! #Aishwarya Rai Bachchan# Aishwarya Rai#PS1#PS2# bunny sylvan# Bunnyin Sylvan 1# Bunnyin Sylvan 2pic.twitter.com/KbARQA3Ayw
– Jaya Surya 007 (@ Ssurya0073) March 30, 2023
“I literally ate this character with no crumbs left,” wrote another Twitter user with very clever online language.
I literally ate this character with no crumbs left <3#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan# Bunnyin Sylvan 2pic.twitter.com/AhlTR9VN9a
– Sajana (@aalux_chipz) March 29, 2023
To sum it up, there cannot be enough appreciative posts for Aishwarya Rai.
You will always be the most beautiful person in this world!
#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan# Aishwarya Rai# Bunnyin Sylvan 2# bunny sylvanpic.twitter.com/QSmx7MUvbG
– shriparwandra March 30, 2023
The period drama is based on the popular historical novel Kalki Krishnamurthth Bonyen Sylvan(The Son Of Ponni) and her team includes some of the biggest stars including Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The second installment of the film is scheduled to be released on April 28.
Bonyen Sylvan, produced by Lyca Productions, was the first part of the Magnum opus. It hit theaters in September last year in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie clashed with Vikram VedaStarring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan at the box office. The film opened to good reviews from film critics and was equally adept at impressing the audience.
