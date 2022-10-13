Pro-Russian officials are calling for evacuations in the face of Ukrainian military advances in the occupied Kherson region.

War crimes: Kiev could hand over Russians to International Criminal Court

Ukraine could hand over Russian war crimes suspects to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague if it cannot be tried in Ukraine for legal reasons, the court’s lawyer said on Thursday. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, is not a member of the ICC, which was created in 2002 to try those accused of some of the world’s worst atrocities, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The ICC launched its own investigation into the war in Ukraine soon after Russia invaded, but said Ukraine was keen to bring suspects to justice if possible. Karim Khan, a lawyer for the International Criminal Court, did not say when the ICC would bring its first charges, saying it was waiting until then. “Evidence Sufficient”. “We are moving forward, we are focused, but I will make announcements in due course”He declared.