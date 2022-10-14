Ammunition depots in the Belgorod area were blown up in a Ukrainian attack

Update on the situation – Based on information from on-site journalists, official Ukrainian and Russian reports, Western sources, analysts and international organizations, Le Figaro Taking into account the 233rd day of the conflict.

A Ukrainian strike against an ammunition depot in Russia prompted Russia to evacuate civilians in the Kherson region and send Spanish air defenses to face forces advancing from Q… Le Figaro Stock up this Friday, October 14th Conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine attack explodes ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod region

A Ukrainian strike in the Belgorod region of Russia, bordering Ukraine, The ammunition depot was blown up, regional governor Vyacheslav Klatkov announced on Thursday, October 13. “Following a strike by Ukraine’s armed forces, an ammunition depot exploded in a village in the Belgorod region.“, Vyacheslav Klatkov pointed out in Telegram, however, noting that”According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries“.

Russian authorities on Thursday accused Ukraine of bombing a residential building in Belgorod, a large city rarely affected by gunfire and located on the border with Ukraine. “Ukrainian armed forces shelled Belgorod. Air defense activated. There is damage to the residential building“, Vyacheslav Kladkov pointed out in a telegram.

Spain has decided to send air defense systems to Ukraine

Spain will send four air defense systems.HawkNATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that Ukraine should help defend against Russian missiles. Older floor-to-air systemsHawk» Weapons supplied by Germany, France and the United States will be added to the medium range offered by Madrid, two of the people responsible said

“We’ve found that when we mobilize, when we ask NATO allies to do more, they actually do more, and that makes a huge difference.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of alliance ministers in Brussels.

Russia is helping to organize the evacuation of residents of the Kherson region

Russia will help organize Evacuation of residents of Kherson regionIn southern Ukraine, the Russian occupation follows a request made by the regional administration on Thursday.

“Following an appeal by the head of the Kherson region of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Zalto, the government decided to organize assistance for the residents of the region to leave for other parts of the country”, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Kuznulin told Russian television. People will be taken to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and to Rostov, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions in southern Russia.

Europe’s top diplomat says the West will destroy Russia’s military if a nuclear attack comes from Moscow

Any Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would trigger a military response from the West “The Russian Army is too powerful to be destroyed”said Thursday Joseph Borrell, Head of European Diplomacy. Russian President Vladimir “Putin says he is not confused about the nuclear threat. He must understand that Ukraine, the European Union and its member states, the United States and NATO, are not fools. Any nuclear attack on Ukraine will result in a response, not nuclear retaliation, but powerful enough to destroy the Russian military.” Military response.He preached before the College of Europe in Bruges.

Moscow’s threats are taken very seriously by members of the Atlantic alliance. “President Putin’s Covert Nuclear Threats Are Dangerous and Irresponsible”Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance’s secretary general, made the ruling on Tuesday before a meeting of NATO’s defense ministers.

Putin offers Erdogan to build a “gas hub” in Turkey for export to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable way to deliver gas to the European Union and offered to build what he called a distribution hub there.

“As for this center, we can create together, of course, it will be a platform not only to provide ourselves, but also to set the price, because this is a very important question – the question of pricing.Putin said. “Today, these prices are high; We can easily regulate at normal market level without any political overtones.» «And it makes no sense for us to build new infrastructure to allow us to import Russian gas“, underlined, for its part, Eliz.

Putin first suggested on Wednesday that Russia should build a major gas hub in Turkey by diverting supplies to the Nord Stream gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which was damaged by explosions last month. Authorities in Sweden and Denmark are investigating the bombings as acts of sabotage, but have not yet said who they believe is responsible.