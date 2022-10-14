To “stabilize” markets, Liz Truss abandons her tax reform

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 14. Daniel Leal / AB

Just over a month since she arrived at 10 Downing Street, Liz Truss backpedals on her already weakened home base. The British Prime Minister on Friday 14 October abandoned her plan not to raise corporate tax as planned by Boris Johnson’s previous government.

“It’s clear that some parts of our mini-budget are moving faster and faster than the markets expected.”Liz Truss said in a very short press conference in which she emphasized the need “stability” For the UK economy. “I am committed to delivering on my promise of strong growth, a prosperous England and weathering the storm.”He hammered the leader of the Conservative Party.

Restructuring in the Ministry of Finance

Liz Truss confirmed the sacking of her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who was replaced by former health and then foreign minister Jeremy Hunt. In the afternoon, Mr. A ministerial reform confirmed by Quarteng Posted on Twitter A letter addressed to the Head of Government. “You asked me to resign as president [de l’Echiquier]I agreed”He wrote after a month as head of the British Treasury.

In this message, Mr. Quarteng explains that he accepted the position “Knowing very well what the situation is [les tories faisaient] With rising interest rates and rising energy prices around the world, it was incredibly difficult to cope”. “Your vision of hope, growth and change is right”He keeps repeating that “Permanence is not an option”.

Liz dress on the hot seat

By the end of the morning, Mr. Quarteng had moved to 10 Downing Street.

His budget plan, announced on September 23, included tens of billions of pounds in tax cuts without clear funding, roiling markets, sending the pound crashing and deeply weakening M’s government.me Dress. On Friday, Mel Streide, chairman of the Treasury Committee in Parliament, appealed for a speedy review of his request. “Mini Budget”.

Some in her own camp are already scheming to oust Liz Truss, according to the British press, based on disastrous opinion polls that predict the loss of a majority in the next general election scheduled for 2024.

