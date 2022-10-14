October 15, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Iguazu Falls records a flow 10 times higher than normal

Rusty Knowles October 15, 2022 2 min read

Posted on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:09 pm.

Iguazu Falls, on the border between Brazil and Argentina, recorded a water flow nearly ten times higher than normal on Wednesday, leading to the closure of one of the main tourist gateways on the Brazilian side.

The flow of water reached 14.5 million liters per second on Wednesday evening following heavy rains that hit Paraná state in southern Brazil, coordinator Wemerson Augusto of the nature park told AFP communications. Normally, the flow rate is 1.5 million liters per second, he said.

The unusual flow forced the closure of the tourist trail that leads to the Gorge du Diable, a spectacular waterfall that is the site’s main attraction. The pavement was partially waterlogged on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, land bridges on the Argentine side were already closed due to the increased flow of the Iguazu River.

The event was “unusual” for October, Mr. Augusto said.

Paraná’s civil defense said on Wednesday that 24 municipalities had been affected by “extreme events”, flooding that left more than 1,200 people homeless and damaged nearly 400 homes.

Iguazu Falls (known as Iguazu on the Brazilian side) gushed on Wednesday, the first since June 2014, with 47 million liters of water flowing per second.

In June 2022, the flow reached 10 million litres, but there was no need to restrict access into the park.

See also  Oliver Vernon announces that the end of the mask duty will take place "in mid-March" in most closed areas "if conditions are met"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

To “stabilize” markets, Liz Truss abandons her tax reform

October 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Ammunition depots in the Belgorod area were blown up in a Ukrainian attack

October 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Pro-Russian officials are calling for evacuations in the face of Ukrainian military advances in the occupied Kherson region.

October 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA, SpaceX mission: Returning astronauts home from the space station are scattered off the International Space Station on the coast of Florida

October 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kibuki has stopped taking steroids

October 15, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Performance benefit for elaborate rendering in Quest Pro

October 15, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

Elon Musk stirs up more geopolitical controversy with Ukraine’s cyber conflict

October 15, 2022 Frank Tomlinson