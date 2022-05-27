May 27, 2022

Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk claim control of the Lyman region

Rusty Knowles May 27, 2022 4 min read

Environment

Hosted live by Sandra Favier and Clemens Apothecary

Cover image: A woman carrying her belongings near Lyman on May 11, 2022, in Siverskill. Evgeni Maloletka / AB

Contributions on this live stream are open from 9am to 9pm.

  • On Thursday, May 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky accused Russia of “genocide.” In Donbass in the east of the country. Russia is implementing “Deportation” And “Civilian massacres” In the Donbass, Mr. Zelensky said in his daily televised speech. “It simply came to our notice then […] Is an open policy of genocide by Russia. ”He charged.
  • Shade of Siverodonetsk or Mariupol. The industrial city of Zhivrodonetsk, located in the western part of the Luhansk region, is almost completely besieged by Russian troops. The city is “Simply deleted”, In the Telegram was written by Sergei Haitai, Governor of Oblast. He accused the Russian military of bombing the city using several rocket-propelled grenades, inaccurate and destructive weapons. He said the bombs were also aimed at the Azot factory, where civilians had taken refuge, in a situation reminiscent of the siege of Mariupol. The governor believes the Luhansk area is already under control “Over 90%” By the Russians.
  • In Davos, Ukraine is demanding more heavy weapons. kyiv badly needs mobile units capable of launching multiple rockets simultaneously, Russia must have equal weapons against firearms, its foreign minister insisted in Davos on Wednesday. “The war for the Donbass is very similar to the wars of World War II.”, Said Dimitro Guleba. Explained “Some villages and towns are no more” This part of Ukraine has been the scene of heavy bombings in recent days.
  • Moscow facilitates the issuance of Russian passports to residents of southern Ukraine. Russia allows residents of Saporizhia and Kerson regions in southern Ukraine to apply for Russian passports “Simple procedure”According to a presidential decree issued on Wednesday. “This simplified system will make it clear to everyone that Russia has not been here for a long time, but not always.”Kyrylo Stremoussov, an official from the Kherson region appointed by Moscow, responded.
  • Presidential decree in question also applies to residents of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Respective forces are taking part with Moscow in the war against Ukraine. Millions of people living in these separatist areas have already obtained Russian passports.
  • The United States has now condemned the attempt to “subjugate” the people Under his control. This project “A Russian ploy to subjugate the Ukrainian people and force their will.”State Department spokesman Nate Price told a news conference, and the United States “I will compulsorily reject” Such a plan.
  • The United States has decided to end it, From Wednesday, until the exemption that allows Moscow to repay its debts in dollars. This decision could expedite Russia, which has a dozen payments by the end of the year, to default.
  • Cost of damage to Ukrainian infrastructure Will be in the order of “$ 90 billion to $ 100 billion”, According to Alexander Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine. At the Davos forum, Swiss President Ignacio Casis announced that his country would be organized on July 4 and 5. “Ukrainian Reconstruction Conference”It should pay particular attention to the issue of guaranteed and future contributions from the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Union (EU).
  • Those wounded in the Ukrainian war were treated in France. kyiv thanked France for hosting “Ukrainian war wounded its hospitals, especially military hospitals”, According to a press release issued by the French Armed Forces on Wednesday evening. The French Foreign Ministry told Agence France-Presse that the first two Ukrainian soldiers were welcomed at the Percy Military Hospital in the Paris region.
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.

