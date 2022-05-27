Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk claim control of the Lyman region

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Cover image: A woman carrying her belongings near Lyman on May 11, 2022, in Siverskill. Evgeni Maloletka / AB Contributions on this live stream are open from 9am to 9pm. Check out our live stream from yesterday Here. Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine Encryptions. War in Ukraine: Unsustainable rate of human casualties on both sides Report. In the north of Kiev, a huge “crime scene” for gendermari experts Portrait. Sauli Ninisto, Finze’s preferred president, was honored by Vladimir Putin Maintenance. We can qualify “Holy See ‘diplomacy as” humanitarian pastoral care “. Report. War in Ukraine: “Double fines” for displaced persons in the former Chernobyl, Novgorod Video. Siverodonetsk, the new Mariupol? Encryptions. Coalition war, war action or collective defense? The media. Honored by the Ukrainian wartime comedy “Charlie Hebdo” Video. Kharkiv Metro service resumes after giving asylum to citizens
Texas shooting: Assassinated teacher’s husband dies of heart attack
War in Ukraine: “Ukraine issue resolved, now I am interested in Poland”, Chechen President Ramzan Kadir threatens
Fighting draws closer to the Chevroletonets, the regional governor says the situation in the city is ‘very difficult’