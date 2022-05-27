May 28, 2022

Police made a “bad decision” by postponing their intervention, acknowledge local authorities

Rusty Knowles May 27, 2022 2 min read

About an hour after the attack, which killed 21 people, including 18 children, 19 agents from the scene were waiting for the Border Police Intervention Unit.

A first m gulpa. The police took over “Wrong result” Uvalde Elementary School did not make a quick entry and the asylum seeker took refuge in a classroom where the massacre took place, recognizing the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, May 27th.

“Looking back now, of course it’s not the right decision. It’s the wrong decision, time.”Steven McGrath said at a news conference when asked about the most critical response time for law enforcement. An hour after Salvador Ramos entered the building where the shooting took place, nineteen officers were waiting for the Border Police Intervention Unit at the scene.

At the scene, authorities explained their decision that the suspect was banned and not in operation.

On Tuesday, 19 children and two female teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman who was eventually shot dead by law enforcement. Shooting, described as “New Sandy Hook” In the American press about the horrific massacre at Connecticut Elementary School in 2012, the United States was shocked.

The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will be there with his wife, Jill, on Sunday “Share the grief of the community” This small town in Texas is one of the worst shooting massacres in the country in recent years.

