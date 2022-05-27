Texas shooting: Assassinated teacher’s husband dies of heart attack

Two days after a shooting at a Texas school that killed 21 people, the husband of one of the teachers killed also died. Joe and Irma Garcia have been married for 24 years.

The pain was too much for Joe Garcia. He married Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed in the Wolde school shooting in Texas, and died Thursday, May 26, two days after his wife. The American media triggers “a heart attack.”

The death of Joe Garcia has been confirmed by family Kitty online Opened after the shooting, to help loved ones of the slain teacher. This Thursday, Debra Austin’s page introducing herself as Irma Garcia’s cousin was updated.

Hero teacher Irma Garcia’s husband dies of heart attack 2 days after school shooting in Texas https://t.co/EaDHzOht8E pic.twitter.com/5cCnAoFdXR – New York Post (nypost) May 26, 2022

“I am just happy to announce that Irma’s husband, Joe, has died this morning. […] Following a medical emergency. Keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I believe Joe died of a broken heart and the loss of the love of his life of more than 30 years is unbearable.

Joe Garcia learned of his wife’s death two days ago in a shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, in Texas. On Tuesday, May 24, 18-year-old sniper Wolde entered elementary school and targeted students and teachers. According to Debra Austin, Irma Garcia died trying to protect children.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Garcias met at the high school. They have been married for twenty-four years, leaving behind four children.