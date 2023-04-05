Real-time videos could be the next leap in AI technology

Ian Sansavera, a software engineer at a New York startup called Runway AI, wrote a short description of what he wanted to see in a video. Books “Quiet River in the Woods”.

Less than two minutes later, a test internet service produced a short video clip of a calm river in a forest. The running river water shimmered in the sun as it cut through the trees and ferns, turned a corner, and splashed gently against the rocks.

Runway, which plans to open its service to a small group of testers this week, is one of several companies building artificial intelligence technology that will soon allow people to create videos simply by typing several words into a box on a computer screen.

They represent the next stage in the industry’s race — a race that includes giants like Microsoft and Google as well as much smaller startups — to create new types of AI systems that some believe could be the next big thing in technology, as important as web browsers or iPhone.