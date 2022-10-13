Renee Paquette barely spoke to Tony Khan before signing with AEW

That was less than a week ago when we first heard about it rumor Renee Beckett is likely to join AEW, and then I applied her first time On last night’s episode (October 12) of dynamite Inside Toronto. It’s an officially closed deal; Beckett is now under contract with AEW, just like her husband Jon Moxley.

While discussing her debut in AEW on sessionsRenee said her signature to AEW came ridiculously fast. In fact, she barely spoke to AEW President Tony Kahn about it before she put her pen to paper.

Here’s how I explained the process, courtesy of F4WOnline’s Copying:

“It’s kind of funny because, as far as I’ve been around a lot [backstage at AEW events]I never spoke to Tony about joining AEW. It was a lot of it – this would probably sound bad, I’m sure people would take this out of context – but honestly, a lot of it was talking to John, about him being, like, “Man, I want to get back into the wrestling world, I miss being around, I miss do things.”

Moxley has a close relationship with Khan, so it appears he was the go-to guy who made it all happen.

“It all happened really fast, it happened literally so fast that all of a sudden we talked to John and then I felt like my boss called me the next day to go, ‘Oh, yeah, they’re communicating, the contract will come through with the phrase “I was like, ‘Wow, it’ That was a quick turnaround.” “During all of this, I didn’t talk to Tony much about it just because there wasn’t much we needed to talk about yet.”

Don’t we all wish the interview and negotiation process was streamlined, efficient, and stress-free?

Good on Renee and John for making that happen; We’ll see A lot of them In AEW more next few years.

And in case you were wondering, Renee confirmed that she is not interested in commenting in AEW. She hinted that it might be a much better experience without Vince McMahon screaming in her earbut it’s not something you plan to get involved in again.