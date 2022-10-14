The former WWE star teases WWE’s return as a member of Bray Wyatt’s Stable

Jimmy McCarthy/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie Twitter on Thursday in the evening to provoke not only a possible return to WWE, but to express that she is a member of Bray Wyatt It is rumored to be stable, “White 6.”

Marie shared a video of her Lilly Doll of Alexa Bliss and a litter box, with the caption “If I do, I’ll be back in WWE.” The video cuts to the white butterfly logo before the doll lands.

Mary also mentioned Wyatt and WWE on Fox and Peacock in her tweet. She shared the encrypted video on her other social media accounts, including her Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook accounts.

WWE released Mary for the second time today November 5, 2021. Before her release, she made her return to “Raw” oOn June 14, 2021, Doddrop beside her. Her last match in WWE was against Doudrop on September 20. Her first stint with the company lasted from 2013 to 2017. She was also a part of the WWE reality television series, “Total Divas” for six seasons. The show aired on the primary cable channel E! Until December 2019.

As noted, after returning to WWE at the end of last Sunday’s Extreme Rules event, Wyatt is set to appear at FRaiday episode of “Smackdown”.This week’s episode will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Prior to Sunday’s comeback, White had been away from the company since his release in July 2021. One of his last matches was at “SmackDown” on October 9, 2020, when he defeated Kevin Owens.