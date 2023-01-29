Round Up: Here’s what players online think of GoldenEye 007 so far

wind up Nintendo Switch subreddit There have also been some talks about the control setup, but others are just happy to see the return of the iconic shooter:

BBQQA – “I still feel good that this happened. For years, my buddies and I have been complaining that we’ll never see this with a recent release, and that it’ll be stuck in intellectual property rights hell. But somehow this happened. I don’t think the younger generation He really understands the impact of this game, or how likely it is to happen on Switch and Xbox. It’s crazy. “

Odie_Odie – “I still play Goldeneye on my N64 annually, and play it for a few hours over the weekend before storing my system away again and I have to say, the controls aren’t that bad. They look very much like the original. I think a lot of people are realizing that they They don’t like Goldeneye because of the controls. They’ve always been there, lol.”

MillwrightWF – “…just a disclaimer of older millennials here so 007 has been a big part of growing up. First of all I let my Fortnite-obsessed son play, and then my style was absolutely destroying me in Fortnite. And stuff so this is where it gets It’s on.Haha there’s no building in this game son and I took it out a few times.But once he removed the controls he wanted to keep playing!It looks good.Not the jumbled mess I was expecting.No slowdown from the original.Looking forward to getting more from the time tomorrow.”

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Here’s what the community on its sister website ended up with Pure Xbox He had this to say about the Xbox version of the game:

Gamecuber – “As a veteran of the original game from back in the day, this version runs better than ever. The modern Xbox controller system pulls it off in the present. I briefly tried the Switch version with the original control layout and it’s clear it would benefit from Actual N64 controller. The Xbox version was played brilliantly with dual thumb sticks.”

pokey – “Played through the campaign on Agent difficulty on Switch last night and this morning. Just tried a few levels on Xbox and thought they felt better on Switch, though they do require a bit of a button reset”

SugarSkullM – “I love this but I can’t deny that the nostalgia factor (and power) is strong with this one. Still fun after all these years.”

Techno 92 LFC – “There’s no doubt that I and other people would have loved to see the Xbox Live Arcade version, so I don’t see why this version doesn’t exist, maybe someone here knows? Still, it’s amazing to see this on an Xbox console and with updated controls.”

You can also check the file Pure Xbox team impressions If you’re interested in learning more about the Xbox version, then again be sure to take a look at our updated Nintendo Life review of the Switch version: