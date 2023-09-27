September 27, 2023

Russia accuses the US and UK of helping to attack Russian Black Sea naval headquarters in annexed Crimea.

Rusty Knowles September 27, 2023 2 min read

Moscow blames it. According to Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Ukraine launched an attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Friday. “Implemented at the request of American and British intelligence services”. There is little doubt that the attack was premeditated, using Western intelligence assets, NATO satellite equipment, and spy planes. He said during a press conference on Wednesday, September 27. London and Washington have not yet reacted to the accusations of Russian diplomacy. Follow our live stream.

Will negotiations for kyiv’s accession to the EU begin by the end of this year? “If Ukraine and Moldova are ready, accession negotiations should be started, and then steps will be taken step by step” European Parliament President Roberta Metzola explained in an interview with European Newsroom, a group of European news agencies, on Tuesday.

Belarus does not plan to go to war with Russia against Ukraine. In an interview with a press agency Associated PressLBelarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Alynyk admitted on Tuesday that he could not imagine that Belarus could order his country to use nuclear weapons while Belarus remains an ally of Moscow.

American Abrams tanks delivered to Kiev “burn”. That’s what the Kremlin promised on Tuesday, confirming their presence on the battlefield “doesn’t change the balance of power” between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

