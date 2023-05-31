Ryan Blaney ends drought and can Chase Elliott be stopped?

May 31, 2023

Joy Love May 31, 2023 4 min read

Do you think these guys can’t hear outside noises?

Tell that to Ryan Blaney, who ended his winless streak at 59 on Monday.

Perhaps his victory was appropriate. Waiting a day and a half of rain to run the longest event on the schedule, the Coca-Cola 600, likely wasn’t a big deal for Blaney, who has been waiting since his win at Daytona on Aug. 28, 2021.

Blaney choked before shedding a tear. “You start to feel like you can’t win anymore when you haven’t won in a while. It’s kind of hard. So, I’m just so grateful to the (No. 12) guys for believing in me.”

