May 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Seattle Mariners sign Justin Upton

Joy Love May 22, 2022

BOSTON – Seeking to boost their squad, the Seattle Mariners have signed a veteran player Justin Upton For a one-year contract Saturday.

Upton, a four-time All-Star, was fired by the Los Angeles Angels on April 8 heading into the final season of a guaranteed $106 million, five-year contract. Seattle should only pay him a pro-rata share of the $700,000 minimum for the major league.

The 34-year-old Upton hit 0.211 with 17 home points, 41 points per game and 705 points per second in 89 games with the Angels last season.

A top pick in the 2005 Amateur Draft, Upton is a .262 career hitter with 324 homers, 1,000 RBIs, 151 base steals and .814 OPS in 15 major seasons with Arizona, Atlanta, San Diego, Detroit and the Angels. He has won three Silver Slugger Awards.

The defensive player will report for extended spring training with the Mariners in Peoria, Arizona. Once he’s ready, Upton could be a candidate to plug a hole in Seattle in the selected hitter.

The team can also use the help in the field, where Mitch Hanniger He has a high ankle sprain and is a newcomer Jesse Winker Struggle in the dish. The young Jared Kielnik who was being described as fiercely retreated before he was demoted to the palace.

To make way for Upton on the 40-man roster, right-hander Adrian Sampson was set for the job on Saturday after a 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old called Sampson to relinquish the concessions from the Chicago Cubs and his option to the Triple-A Tacoma. He did not enter into a match with Rainier.

