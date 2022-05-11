Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone features ‘world’s first true optical zoom lens’

Sony has made great use of its camera expertise to create its next flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 IVHe. She announce. It offers a slew of innovative image-oriented features including what it calls “the world’s first true 85-125mm optical zoom lens”, along with true 4K at 120fps, live streaming capabilities, external monitors and a Snapdragon 8 Gen mobile platform chip. 1.

The main feature of the Xperia 1 IV is the telephoto zoom that offers a zoom range equivalent to 85-125mm, enough for sports, wildlife and more. To create it, Sony seems to have used a 90-degree periscope style system, just like Huawei did with P30 Pro.

Sony

On top of the telephoto zoom, it has 16mm and 24mm (35mm equivalent) lenses, along with a time-of-flight sensor. All three cameras use a 12MP Exmor RS sensor with read speeds of up to 120fps. This allows the phone to record 4K video at 120 frames per second, or the equivalent of 5x slow motion in 4K.

Other camera features include real-time eye AF and real-time tracking with each lens, along with an Optical SteadyShot system. For photography, it can reach sequential speeds of up to 20fps with auto exposure and continuous autofocus enabled on all three lenses, for both people and animals. Sony also promises accurate automatic white balance promising in challenging conditions thanks to artificial intelligence.

All lenses use Zeiss optics with Zeiss T* coating designed to enhance contrast and sharpness while reducing reflections. The front camera uses a new 12MP Exmor RS sensor that’s larger than previous models, allowing you to take selfies with less light.

Sony has also added some apps and software features to help video content makers. As on the Xperia 1 Pro, Cinematography Pro “Powered by CineAlta” feature allows users to record using parameters and settings similar to professional cinematographers. You can also manually adjust settings such as focus, exposure, and white balance, even while recording. It also features 4K HDR multi-frame shooting, allowing for wider dynamic range videos without any loss of resolution.

It’s also promising “the best mobile gaming experience” with the Xperia 1 IV, thanks to a 6.5-inch 21:9 OLED display with 120Hz HDR with 240Hz motion blur and a 240Hz touch scan rate. It’s powered by the Snapdragon Gen 1 mobile platform and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming to improve performance. It also has what Sony calls “heat suppression power control” that automatically reduces performance in high temperatures, “even during gaming when connected to a charger.”

The screen uses Bravia HDR remaster technology to improve entertainment viewing, which promises “more contrast, color, and clarity.” It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology that is supposed to provide a more immersive cinema experience.

Sony

The Xperia 1 IV is designed to simplify live broadcasting as well, allowing you to access Eye AF and object tracking when using Videography Pro mode. It can also be used as an external monitor for live streaming from any compatible Alpha camera, and when paired with Sony’s Vlog Monitor, “users can stream live content using the rear cameras,” Sony said.

Other features include IP65 / 68 water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, 5G with sub6 / mmWave, WiFi 6E, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage with a microSD card. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with wireless charging and can be charged quickly up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The price, as you’d expect from all of that, isn’t going to be cheap. It will arrive on September 1, 2022 for $1600 to B&H Photo / Video and other Sony dealers across the US in black or purple, although purple is exclusively available in Sony website. Pre-orders open today and for a limited time, eligible customers will receive Sony’s latest WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds for free.