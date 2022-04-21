Elite goalkeeper cheddon sharp She plans to remain in the NBA draft and not return to Kentucky, sources told ESPN Thursday.

Sharp announced this month that he would enlist but maintained his college eligibility. Although he has until June 1 to withdraw from enlistment, Sharp is expected to announce in the coming days his intention to keep his name in it, sources told ESPN.

Sharp is #6 on ESPN NBA Draft Rankings.

Sharp’s High School representative, Dream City Christian (Arizona), confirmed to ESPN’s Jonathan Jevonne Thursday that Sharp graduated in May 2021. His diploma is expected to be sent to the NBA office this week, paving the way for him. To be added to the draft Early Entry list.

Sharp, the former No. 1 in the 2022 class and a guaranteed lottery pick, joined Kentucky’s spring term with the expectation that he would train with the team and then play with the Wildcats during the 2022-23 season.

When ESPN reported in January that he was likely to enter the 2022 NBA draft, speculation began that Sharpe might fit into the 2021-22 campaign. However, Sharpe did not participate in a game and would end his career in Kentucky without playing a single minute with the Wildcats.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-6 guard from Canada, climbed to the top of the ESPN 100 after a dominant summer for UPlay Canada’s base program at the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 55.6% in 2 seconds and 36.1% from a 3-point range.