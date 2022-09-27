SpaceX rocket over New Hampshire? Residents say what they saw

Did you see this over New Hampshire? Granite Staters describe seeing what is believed to be a SpaceX rocket launch
The light that shot through the sky over the Granite State Saturday night is believed to be a SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink. The light caught the attention of Granite Staters and filled the internet with people guessing what it was. “Pure excitement honestly,” said Avion Ersig of Plymouth. “We get excited to see things. We always see strange things in the sky, and the drones that turn on the lights usually disappear. But I’ve never seen anything like this before.” The SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “We’re all going to be in trouble,” said Kim Doinell of Lincoln. What people just saw made them even more excited to explore the depths and possibilities of space. “Being a huge Star Trek fan that day, I have Gene Roddenberry’s view that space is good and space exploration is good and I hope aliens are our friends,” Doinell said. Check out information from SpaceX about its Saturday evening launch.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Lincoln’s Kim Doenell said, “She was beautiful. I didn’t think she was guilty, she was so close. If she was, we’d all be in trouble hahahaha.”
What people just saw made them even more excited to explore the depths and possibilities of space.
“Being a huge Star Trek fan that day, I have Gene Roddenberry’s view that space is good and space exploration is good and I hope aliens are our friends,” Doinell said.
Check out information from SpaceX about its Saturday evening launch.
