September 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX rocket over New Hampshire? Residents say what they saw

SpaceX rocket over New Hampshire? Residents say what they saw

Cheryl Riley September 27, 2022 3 min read

Did you see this over New Hampshire? Granite Staters describe seeing what is believed to be a SpaceX rocket launch



Guess what it was. My friend was out with my daughter and I was inside to get ready for dinner and whenever I was noisy I heard the door open. Go, baby, baby, you should go out, expect something small, beautiful, scary, interesting. Well, some bright light was shining in the New Hampshire sky, just last night. I just happened to catch this flash of light across the sky. This is the perfect time. Pure excitement. Quite frankly. Just confused to see things, we always see strange things in the sky. Usually drones that operate with their lights on and then disappear. But I’ve never seen anything like that before. Three two one. This mysterious light in the sky is believed to be a space X Falcon that was launched from nine stars from the CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE station in Florida. It was nice. And you know, I didn’t think it was man-made. It was very close. If so, we’ll have a big problem. And what people just saw made them even more excited about exploring the great depths and possibilities of space. We’re both huge fans, just like Space and Elon Musk and all that huge, you know, Star Trek fan from back in the day. I have Jane RODDENBERRY’s opinion that SPACEX is good and space exploration is good, you know. We hope that aliens will be our friends, and space is definitely a thing. The video taken by AVION was about 740 last night, just 10 minutes after the launch of SPACE X STARLINK. Currently, SPACEX X is being created to provide online access to the United Nations

See also  Harvest Moon 2022: How to see the full moon for September

Did you see this over New Hampshire? Granite Staters describe seeing what is believed to be a SpaceX rocket launch


The light that shot through the sky over the Granite State Saturday night is believed to be a SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink. The light caught the attention of Granite Staters and filled the internet with people guessing what it was. “Pure excitement honestly,” said Avion Ersig of Plymouth. “We get excited to see things. We always see strange things in the sky, and the drones that turn on the lights usually disappear. But I’ve never seen anything like this before.” The SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “We’re all going to be in trouble,” said Kim Doinell of Lincoln. What people just saw made them even more excited to explore the depths and possibilities of space. “Being a huge Star Trek fan that day, I have Gene Roddenberry’s view that space is good and space exploration is good and I hope aliens are our friends,” Doinell said. Check out information from SpaceX about its Saturday evening launch.

Manchester, New Hampshire –

The light that shot through the sky over the Granite State Saturday night is believed to be a SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink.

The light caught the attention of Granite Staters and filled the internet with people guessing what it was.

See also  The giant strawberry moon for June will take over the sky on Tuesday night

“Pure excitement honestly,” said Avion Ersig of Plymouth. “We get excited to see things. We always see strange things in the sky, and the drones that turn on the lights usually disappear. But I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Lincoln’s Kim Doenell said, “She was beautiful. I didn’t think she was guilty, she was so close. If she was, we’d all be in trouble hahahaha.”

What people just saw made them even more excited to explore the depths and possibilities of space.

“Being a huge Star Trek fan that day, I have Gene Roddenberry’s view that space is good and space exploration is good and I hope aliens are our friends,” Doinell said.

Check out information from SpaceX about its Saturday evening launch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Watch NASA’s DART Mission to Crash into an Asteroid: Live Updates

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A new island rises in the Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcanic eruption | volcano news

September 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket’s vapor trail appears above the New Jersey sky

September 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Tom Daly’s husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX rocket over New Hampshire? Residents say what they saw

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Lakers Media takeaway: Pelinka ready to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism

September 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Life simulation game Sword and Fairy Inn 2 coming to Switch in late 2022; PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One in early 2023

September 27, 2022 Len Houle