Square Enix teases plans for Dragon Quest X in 2023

One game many Dragon adventure Fans here in the West would love to see it launch on Switch domestically Dragon Quest X. While there has been no indication of a possible localization, there appears to be an update at the end of the year about the current version, exclusive to Japan.
During an interview with Famitsu (Via Siliconera), Square Enix appears to have teased the possibility of “new content” for the massively multiplayer online game that debuted back in 2012 on the Nintendo Wii. It’s not clear what exactly to expect at this point, but it’s at least a reminder that the company remains committed to the project.
Square Enix also released it Dragon Quest X is offline On Nintendo Switch in September. Unfortunately, this has not been translated either. However, there is a demo available for download from the Japanese eShop.
