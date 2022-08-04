August 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Stock futures flat as Wall Street takes a breather after Dow rises 400 points

Stock futures flat as Wall Street takes a breather after Dow rises 400 points

Cheryl Riley August 4, 2022 4 min read

The Bank of England announced the largest rate increase in 27 years

Bank of England on Thursday raise interest rates by half a percentage point, The increase is the sixth in a row and the first rise of this size since 1997, in an attempt to cool inflation.

UK inflation at 40 yearsAnd preparing to continue rising. The bank now expects headline inflation to peak around 13% in October, which means the rate hike will likely continue.

– Carmen Renick

Bernstein says another step in falling stocks is coming

Bernstein strategists led by Sarah McCarthy said they expect the market to fall again in the short term.

“While long-term sentiment indicators are bearish enough to take a positive outlook on stocks with a 12-month horizon, we believe in the short term the market is likely to decline again as we are at the start of a profit-cutting cycle so far we haven’t seen inflows yet,” they said in a note to clients on Thursday. Meaningful equity funds.”

These comments come as the market is enjoying a sharp recovery from its mid-June lows. Since then, the S&P 500 is up 14.25%.

Stock futures haven’t changed much after Wednesday’s big rally

US stock futures pointed to a silent open on Thursday, as the market took a breather after a rally in the previous session. Futures related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, along with futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Fred Ambert

European markets are silent; Expect a big Bank of England rise

European stocks were quiet on Thursday as uncertainty returned after gains in the previous session.

See also  Jim Kramer says these three LNG plays are worthwhile investments

pan europe Stokes 600 It was up 0.2% by mid-morning. Retail stocks were the best performers, up 2.2%, while telecoms companies fell 0.5%.

United kingdom FTSE withdrew before Bank of EnglandMonetary policy decision later on Thursday. It is widely expected that the central bank Raising interest rates by 50 basis pointsthe largest single increase since 1995.

Alibaba shares in Hong Kong rose 4% before earnings

Ali Baba It is due to report first-quarter financial earnings before the market opens and analysts expect the Chinese e-commerce giant to do so Having recorded its first ever drop in revenue.

Alibaba is expected to report 203.19 billion yuan ($30 billion) in revenue for the June quarter, down 1.2% from a year ago, according to consensus forecasts from Refinitiv.

Alibaba has faced a number of headwinds, from a tighter regulatory environment in China to the resurgence of Covid in the world’s second-largest economy leading to the shutdown of major cities. These factors have weighed on the Chinese economy, leading to a decline in advertising budgets and consumer spending, which is likely to affect Alibaba’s June quarter results.

However, analysts expect the company to return to growth in the coming quarters. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose more than 4% before earnings.

– Arjun Kharbal

Jim Kramer says the charts are pointing up gold

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said: Now is the time to buy gold The signs are pointing higher, according to analysis by commodity trader Larry Williams.

The “mad moneyThe host explained Williams’ analysis by looking at the weekly movement of gold from 2014 and data on the status of small gold speculators from the Commitments of Traders Report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

See also  Tesla accelerates at 70 mph and crashes into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio

Gold prices usually peak shortly after petty speculators have surged on the precious metal, and bottom out when petty speculators are bearish, according to Williams.

“The graphs, as interpreted by legendary Larry Williams, indicate that the general public is giving up gold en masse and believes that this makes it the ideal entry time to make some buying,” Cramer said.

Abigail Ng, Crystal Hor

Here’s how to invest for returns to beat a bad year for stocks and bonds – according to the professionals

Stocks are volatile, and bonds have not done better for most of this year, with investment-grade US bonds lowering in 2022.

But analysts have been bullish lately on income investing as returns are starting to rise again.

Here are some of the ways the professionals suggest that investors can position their portfolios in order to diversify and protect against market volatility as well as seek higher returns as inflation continues to rise. Professional subscribers can read the story here.

– Weezin Tan

The fall of the shares of Fortinet

Shares of Fortinet fell more than 9% in extended trading after the cybersecurity company reported its quarterly results, which included free cash flow of $283.5 million, compared to FactSet’s estimate of $337.2 million. Service revenue also missed estimates.

Other cyber security stocks also declined after hours. CrowdStrike is down 1% and Palo Alto Networks is down more than 1%.

– Tanaya Michel

Walmart Objects laid off, about a week after it warned about profits

Owns Walmart I started laying off the company’s employees After about a week of the retail giant It lowered its earnings forecast He warned of a decline in consumer consumer spending due to inflation. The company described the layoffs as a way “to better position the company for a strong future,” in a statement to CNBC. Shares are down less than 1% after hours.

See also  Delta Plan makes an emergency landing after windshield shattered mid-flight

– Tanaya Michel

Lucid shares falter about 12%

Shares in the luxury electric car maker Lucid Group 11.7% in extended trading after the company Reducing production targets for the whole year The second time to 6000. The original forecast was 20,000. The company also posted a quarterly loss of 33 cents a share.

– Tanaya Michel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The New York Times Gained 180,000 Digital Subscribers

August 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jeff Bezos’ superyacht has been quietly pulled from a Dutch shipyard after the company canceled an order to dismantle a historic bridge to allow it to pass – watch the video

August 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Solana governor ‘drained’ in blow to crypto network

August 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of ‘Road House’

August 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Atlas 5 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral at dawn – Spaceflight Now

August 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Juan Soto’s debut couldn’t be better than Padres

August 4, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPU release this quarter, high-end RDNA 3 GPUs and EPYC Genoa on track in late 2022

August 4, 2022 Len Houle