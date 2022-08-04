Stock futures flat as Wall Street takes a breather after Dow rises 400 points

Bernstein strategists led by Sarah McCarthy said they expect the market to fall again in the short term.

“While long-term sentiment indicators are bearish enough to take a positive outlook on stocks with a 12-month horizon, we believe in the short term the market is likely to decline again as we are at the start of a profit-cutting cycle so far we haven’t seen inflows yet,” they said in a note to clients on Thursday. Meaningful equity funds.”

These comments come as the market is enjoying a sharp recovery from its mid-June lows. Since then, the S&P 500 is up 14.25%.