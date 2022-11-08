Tactics Ogre: Reborn Details Warren Report, Side Stories, Effects and More Categories

Square Enix Released new information and screenshots for RPG Strategy remastered Ghoul Tactics: Rebornwhich introduces Warren’s game report, side stories, effects, and more categories.

Get the details below.

■ Warren Report

Warren’s Report chronicles your actions in Valeria, contains profiles of the characters you meet and news of what’s happening across the land, as well as helpful information about the game and how to play, all presented in a database format.

But it is more than just a database. It also contains event scenes that can’t be found anywhere else, and reading the information in Warren’s Report can unlock new locations to visit. So be sure to check back often to find out what’s new!

■ delve into the depths

The deep and rewarding gameplay is one of the most prominent features of the game. There are many locations outside the main story path dedicated exclusively to the sheer fun of battle. Winning these battles can cause new stages to appear on the map, allowing you to delve deeper into the challenge. Some of these paths can branch out, and depending on which path you take, the enemies you encounter and the treasures that lie ahead will change. Collect riches to fill your coffers, collect materials to craft powerful items, and even recruit elves, ghosts and dragons to your party. See how far your intelligence can take you!

Challenge Location: Phorampa Wildwood

A vast forest with challenging terrain, known as a breeding ground for all kinds of exotic beasts. Enemies with classes not available in the early stages of the game can be found here, so it’s a perfect place to hunt down new recruits for your troops.

—Each stage you clear unlocks a deeper challenge inside. There is no turning back during these battles, and there are no stores to restock supplies, so be prepared!

—After completing the site, you can “check out” and re-enter again as many times as you like.

Challenge Location: Palace of the Dead

The Palace of the Dead is a scary location filled with many powerful enemies, and it can be unlocked by meeting certain conditions. Bring a well-prepared party if you plan to get deep into the palace.

– Long ago, an evil wizard ventured into the Palace of the Dead in search of a great power. Although many entered, none of them returned.

– The dungeon goes down seemingly without end. What evil awaits in the depths of the depths?

—Private events can be found inside.

—The Palace of the Dead hides a kind of secret…

Defeat the deadly enemies that dwell within to claim powerful items and spells.

Challenge Location: Pirate’s Tomb

Shipwrecks floating aimlessly on ocean currents congregate in this cemetery. Reports of ghosts and distorted creatures flow endlessly. Several pirates entered the cemetery in hopes of obtaining the treasures inside, but none of them were known to have returned.

– A twisted labyrinth carved by underground rivers and uninterrupted ocean tides.

– It is said that the terrible creatures and restless spirits of sailors lost at sea roam here …

– Defeat powerful enemies in a battle of battles to find the rumored pirate’s treasure to rest in the most remote tombs.

New Feature: Relics

Among the equipment that you will find in some of the dungeons are new items called relics, which have different properties than regular items. You can combine relics of the same name in stores to upgrade various stats, such as attack type, item, and racial resistance. Collect upgrades to help you take on stronger enemies.

* Some effects with the same name may have different stats.

* There is a maximum resistance stat that relics can reach.

■ Other side stories

Countless other side stories are waiting for you, including additional stories and dungeons available after completing the main story.

From traversing the different branches of the story to creating the best weapons, the end of the game is just the beginning conspiracy!

■ Classroom

Tip: After you become helpless in battle, you will revive spirits from the realm of darkness after a certain amount of time has passed. However, clergymen can use magical exorcisms to put them to rest.

Skeleton

A skeleton warrior summoned from the realm of darkness using necromancy. Able to use a variety of weapons.

ghost

An undead soul without a physical form summoned from the realm of darkness using necromancy.

why

The mages from the realm of darkness who transcended death. They wield high level magic and abilities.

golem

These man-made monsters are made of materials such as clay and stone. They were originally created as guardians, and now they do not answer to any master.

the Dragon

Mummified with solid iron scales, they scatter all who stand against them with strong tails and frightful breath.

griffon

Magical beasts with a lion’s body, wings and an eagle’s head. Due to its high altitude with the wind, the rugged terrain and elevation differences have no effect on it.