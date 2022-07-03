Taurus in July 2022

July 3, 2022

Sagittarius March 2022

Roxanne Bacchus July 3, 2022

You are coming to your country, dear Taurus. You have been working hard and doing your best, but the eclipse continues to grab your attention, asking you to adapt to new circumstances.

As a Taurus, you are forced to celebrate stability, so thinking about change usually requires careful thought and planning. Last year, you had an eclipse on November 19 that highlighted Taurus at 27 degrees, which affected you if you were born within five days of May 18. those dates. Now that you enter July, you have a blissful, peaceful month where you can let go and reflect on all the changes you may have made so far.

You may be prepared for more future shifts as two more eclipses that will affect you are scheduled this year (October 25 and November 8), and two more announcements next year (May 5 and October 28) will come before completion. Like the tides, the eclipse will transport you to a better place, a place that more accurately reflects your needs, desires, and lifestyle that you have now evolved into.

Love the new moon that just happened in Cancer at 7 degrees on June 28 – it will be sweet and good for you. This new moon will be touching when you start in July, and for weeks to come will convince you to find a scenic spot to visit for a few days, to forget your daily worries. Make it a family affair – bring your kids and invite your parents. Consider going somewhere near a quiet stream or white sandy beach (or if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, a relaxing snowy getaway by a frozen lake).

