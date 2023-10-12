Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras ​​Tour’ Premieres at The Grove Hotel in Los Angeles – The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift arrives for the world premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift looked like a movie star at the world premiere of her film Tour of the ages The concert film is Wednesday at The Grove’s AMC Theater.

The star — who announced just before the Los Angeles event that her film would debut on Thursday in North America instead of its initial Friday night release date — arrived early and posed for photos with her team and with director Sam Wrench before quickly running inside. Hundreds of fans lined the stage entrance, exchanging friendship bracelets and singing Swift’s songs as she stopped to take selfies with many of them. Those in attendance included stars including Rachel Ziegler, Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Julia Garner and Adam Sandler, as well as Swift’s mother Andrea.

Before the screening, Swift gave a brief speech at each of the 13 theaters showing the film, telling the audience, “I wanted to come up and say hello to you before you see the movie because honestly, the fact that this tour has been such a shock.” The Grand Adventure has everything to do with the ways you are interested in this tour and these shows. I think you’ll see yourself as a key character in the film, because it was your charm, your attention to detail, your sense of humor, and the ways you draw on what I do and the music I create.”

“In my opinion, this is the perfect capture of what this show was for me,” she shouted out to those who worked on the film’s post-production and editing. Swift also thanked fans, saying, “For being so incredibly extra, and I appreciate that more than you know. This night is like a very key memory for me, so you’re apart of it and I’m so grateful for that.” At one theater, the star sat down with her backup dancers to watch The movie, while the audience sang and danced along with it.

Earlier today, Los Angeles braced for a Swift-induced craze to hit the city as popular shopping mall The Grove posted on its social media channels that the entire complex would be closed on Wednesday due to the event.

Videos on social media also showed The Grove’s usual cobblestone streets covered by a large red carpet surrounding the stage, as well as gradient, repeating backgrounds showing… Tour of the ages attached. The streets surrounding the place were also closed, with an increased police presence in the area. The Original Farmers Market is located next to The Grove, however, it posted on its social media that it was still open for business on Wednesday; THR stopped by and saw a number of barricades blocking farmers market patrons from entering The Grove, as Swift’s songs played over overhead speakers.

Taylor Swift: Tour for the Ageswhich opens in more than 8,000 theaters worldwide on Friday and is distributed directly through AMC Theaters, documents the record he broke. Ages a trip Swift kicked things off in March with a 44-song setlist covering several albums of her career. The concert film is 2 hours and 48 minutes long, which is a bit shorter than their three-hour-plus shows. Just before the premiere, Swift announced that the film would open early in North America and Canada, with screenings beginning Thursday night.

Tour of the ages On track for a record global opening for a musical film of $150 million to $200 million, including $100 million to $125 million in North America and $50 million to $75 million overseas, after advanced global ticket sales surpassed the 100 million mark. Dollars a week before the global opening ceremony. The movie opened.