WWE NXT destroys AEW Dynamite in Tuesday Night Ratings War

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite handily in the latest Tuesday Night War, avenging last year’s defeat to the star-studded NXT.

AEW Dynamite had 609,000 Total viewers, down 24% from last week, 0.26 Evaluation in Demo 18-49. WWE NXT drew 921,000 Viewers, up 7.5% from last week, up 0.30 Evaluation in Demo 18-49.

Tuesday night was the kind of special evening that showcased the best of both WWE and NXT, as WWE rolled out the red carpet with top talent from its third brand. This wouldn’t be a national wrestling war without a head-to-head competition, if not for one night. As a result, both NXT and AEW gave it their all. In addition to the announced big names, main roster stars LA Knight, Shotzi, and even Jade Cargill also made surprise appearances. AEW leaned on pro wrestling against the star-studded variety show NXT, and as expected, the show caught fire.

The minor feud between WWE and AEW began long before either show aired. Starting last week, WWE wasted no time promoting its main roster stars, as John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Asuka and Becky Lynch were all announced as NXT Champions for the show, which will air without commercials for the first 30 minutes. WWE then chose to use its sledgehammer on the AEW Ant Farm by harassing Undertaker.

AEW Dynamite was not one to give up on this war, as it carried its title bid on Tuesday with multiple AEW Championships on the line. Tuesday’s title also saw Edge debut and answered NXT’s 30 minutes of commercial free programming with “at least” 30 minutes of commercial free programs of his own. Furthermore, the two companies announced a bypass. To make the jump to WWE, Tony Khan announced ROH World Champion and NJPW Strongman Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki 30 minutes before Dynamite went on the air.

WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Reviews

Total Viewership for AEW Dynamite | 609,000

Viewership rate for AEW Dynamite 18-49 | 0.26

WWE NXT Total Viewership | 921,000

WWE NXT viewership 18-49 | 0.30

Some fans and media insist Tuesday’s war doesn’t matter. It’s only one night, and in the grand scheme of things, Tuesday’s ratings will have no impact on the business of WWE or AEW.

What a ridiculous thing to say.

Of course it matters. Just because we live in a 24-hour news cycle, where stories are laundered faster than TNT can control, doesn’t mean there’s no point in covering them. There’s a reason behind the hype around the Tuesday Night War It took over social media And wrestling gossip sites. There’s a reason AEW President Tony Khan does his best Elon Musk impression Phishing Dissent on Twitter The wrestling media covers the product on a daily basis, and the big news of the day or week dictates that coverage.

WWE NXT vs. AEW’s Tuesday Night War is the biggest wrestling story of the week. The fact that Tuesday night’s war speech is so ubiquitous tells you how important it is. So what if no one talks about this three weeks from now? By that measure, most wrestling stories are insignificant and don’t warrant coverage. WWE releases were a big story when they happened weeks ago, yet I haven’t seen any Mustafa Ali articles in weeks. Does this mean WWE releases weren’t important? What’s the point of daily wrestling coverage if most of the stories don’t matter in the grand scheme of things? cheerful.

The main news story of the week ended with a win for 921,000 spectators as WWE negatively impacted AEW’s viewership for the third time in the past four weeks. NXT No Mercy and WWE Fastlane faced off against AEW Collision, resulting in Collision’s historically low viewership. The September 30 broadcast was The least watched collision ever.

Follow me Twitter or LinkedIn. paying off for me website Or some of my other works here.