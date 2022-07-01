July 1, 2022

Technoblade, creator of Star Minecraft, died after battle with cancer

Roxanne Bacchus July 1, 2022 2 min read

Maine Craft His family announced today in a public statement and video, that Technoblade passed away after a long battle with stage 4 cancer.

Techno previously revealed that he has cancer last August He was intermittently informing his community about his condition while continuing to receive treatment and creating content on YouTube.

In the video, which was published on June 30, Techno’s father recounted a final posthumous message entitled “Longtime nerdsI wrote for such an occasion. It was filled to the brim with the creator’s signature dry and often dark, but also a definitive ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported Maine Craft star over the years.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had 100 more lives, I think I would choose to come back to Technoblade again every time. Because those were the happiest years of my life,” Techno He said.

“I hope you guys enjoy my content and make each other laugh. I wish you all a long, prosperous and happy life because I love you guys. Technoblade is out.”

In his post, Techno, whose name is actually Alex, talks about how he’s used money from merchandise and other “mass sale” over the past year to send his siblings off to college, if they want to go, by thanking his viewers for giving him such moments. Happy – all during a photo slideshow that shows him during different points of his treatment on the screen.

After his last techno message, his father detailed how he originally planned to write and record the video himself before his death, but his deteriorating health and other factors prevented this from happening. According to his father, he wrote the letter from the bed and died about eight hours later.

“He was the most adorable kid anyone could ask for,” Technoblad’s father He said. “I miss Technoblade. Thank you all for everything. You meant so much to him.”

Technoblade’s family will Continue to run his shop, with all proceeds from applications being donated to his favorite charity, the Sarcoma Foundation of America, because they want to “continue spreading his message”. This includes, in the Techoblade’s most smash hit of all time, launching a “longtime nerd” collection to celebrate his life.

