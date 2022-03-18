The Elden Ring community is shocked by the new fake inspiration on the wall

Well well well. elden ringYou can’t do this to us! Fake and fake walls have been a staple of FromSoftware headlines since 2009 demon soulsHide extra items and weapons behind seemingly stable surfaces that you need to hit in order to vanish. Only one attack was taken to make them disappear, but this new Elden Ring reveal could turn the mechanic on its head. That is if there is no defect.

As detailed in Twitter video Below, another illusion wall has been discovered in Vulcano Manor. The area is already full of them, but this new area requires little more than just a swing of your sword to unfold it. In fact, this requires a lot of fluctuations. Exactly 10 seconds of beats in a sped up video!

Some of the fake walls in the Elden Ring seem to take many hits to reveal, oh my gosh, that changes everything

(clip from user teristam on r/eldenring) pic.twitter.com/Jt8MNUDY0j– Iron Pineapple (IronPineapple_) March 18, 2022

Now, the interesting thing here is that the wall doesn’t work like any other specious wall. Besides the fact that it takes a ridiculous amount of punches to disappear of course. There is no hint of the normal audio signal to confirm it’s a fake wall, and the bricks literally disappear from the frame all of a sudden. Also, the wall reappears after resting at the site of Grace. With that in mind, there is definitely a chance that this is just a glitch.

But what if it isn’t? Were all those phishing messages real all along? Will we have to attack every wall in the game for 30 seconds now? Let’s hope, despite our sanity, that this is just a mistake. Nobody has time for that! Hopefully this isn’t a new article we have to add to Elden Ring Guide In the near future.