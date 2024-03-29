The first major update patch for Dragon's Dogma 2 is here and adds a New Game option, but it's late on Xbox

What you need to know

The first major update for Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom's long-awaited new ARPG sequel, has been released on PC and PS5. The patch hasn't been rolled out to Xbox yet, though the developers say it's planned to come “in the next few days.”

The patch adds the option to start a new game if you have ongoing gaming experience and expands the number of Art of Metamorphosis skin-changing items available in-game to 99, while also launching a quest that allows you to obtain a permanent residence that can be accessed earlier in the story.

This update also makes motion blur and ray tracing interchangeable and adds a 30fps option on console, both of which improve DLSS quality and fix a model rendering bug on PC.

Fixes and improvements for poor PC performance are scheduled to come in “future updates,” though it's currently unclear when players can expect them to be released.

Just days after developer Capcom first revealed a series of beneficial changes coming to its new single-player ARPG Dragon's Dogma 2, the studio has released a special game update for the long-awaited sequel that pushes them into streaming. It's available to download and install now for players on PC and PS5, though it hasn't been released on Xbox yet. “Xbox Series

Although it's almost impossible to tell by reading the official patch notes thanks to one of the worst text and web page background color combinations I've ever seen (check the image below and you'll understand), the update, as expected, adds the option to start a new game if You already have a continuous gaming experience. In addition, it has also expanded the number of Art of Metamorphosis tomes available in the vanilla game from 2 to 99, allowing players to change a character's appearance more frequently if they want to (provided they have the necessary Rift Crystals).

These are the biggest tweaks the patch has made to the game yet, eliminating the need for players to dig through their files and delete their saves or install mods that add more appearance-altering items. Notably, a quest that allows you to acquire a house was made available earlier as well, giving early game players an alternative to camping and inn breaks.

Seriously, Capcom? What is the choice of text color for patch notes? (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to new gameplay options and live tweaks, the major update also includes solutions to “various text display issues” and “various bug fixes.” Additionally, on console, both motion blur and ray tracing can now be toggled, and there's a new option to cap the frame rate in Dragon's Dogma 2 at 30fps as well.

The patch features PC-specific changes too, though don't get your hopes up for a performance boost if your performance is lackluster (I performed well on an RTX 3070 gaming rig, but players' experiences vary widely). Image quality has been improved while using DLSS and “an issue with model rendering under some specific settings” has been fixed, but Capcom says frame rate improvements won't come until “future updates.” Note that you will find a full overview of all patch notes in the section at the end of this article.

The update size is fairly large, at 1.6GB on PC, and will likely be about the same on PS5 since all versions of Dragon's Dogma 2 have a total size of around 60-70GB. I suspect this will be the size of the Xbox patch as well, though we won't know for sure until it's released in the coming days.

The vanilla game now includes 99 Art of Metamorphosis tomes, allowing you to change your character's appearance as much as you want. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Overall, this looks to be a very solid inaugural update for Capcom's new open world fantasy game, although PC players with serious performance issues will no doubt be disappointed by its lack of improvements in this department. It's also unfortunate that Xbox fans will have to wait for a patch, though this could be a result of Microsoft's update certification process slowing things down as happened with Palworld earlier this year. This is just speculation.

Although Dragon's Dogma 2's launch was quite tumultuous due to the last-minute reveal of a microtransaction store, it has since risen to a “mixed” rating on Steam and is receiving steadily more positive feedback from players. Personally, I hate Capcom's inclusion of microtransactions in a single-player RPG, but ultimately they don't interfere with the gameplay experience at all and won't stop me from highly recommending what will undoubtedly be one of the contenders for 2024's Game of the Year.

Arisen approaches the large Riftcrystal in Vernworth, the capital of Vermont. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've included the full game update patch notes below so you don't have to try to read them Horribly designed Capcom webpage.

PlayStation 5 / Steam

Added the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changed the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available in Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Made a quest that allows players to have their own residence (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Various text display problems.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

PlayStation 5

Added option* to turn Motion Blur on/off in options.

Added option* to turn Ray Tracing on/off in options.

Added the option to set the frame rate to a maximum of 30 fps in the options.

steam

Improved quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixed an issue with displaying forms under some specific settings. These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.



Updates are scheduled for Xbox Series X|S in the next few days.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the The best Xbox games And Best PC games You can play in 2024 if you like RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds. Capcom's new title can be played on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.