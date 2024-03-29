March 29, 2024

The first major update patch for Dragon's Dogma 2 is here and adds a New Game option, but it's late on Xbox

Len Houle March 29, 2024 5 min read

What you need to know

  • The first major update for Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom's long-awaited new ARPG sequel, has been released on PC and PS5. The patch hasn't been rolled out to Xbox yet, though the developers say it's planned to come “in the next few days.”
  • The patch adds the option to start a new game if you have ongoing gaming experience and expands the number of Art of Metamorphosis skin-changing items available in-game to 99, while also launching a quest that allows you to obtain a permanent residence that can be accessed earlier in the story.
  • This update also makes motion blur and ray tracing interchangeable and adds a 30fps option on console, both of which improve DLSS quality and fix a model rendering bug on PC.
  • Fixes and improvements for poor PC performance are scheduled to come in “future updates,” though it's currently unclear when players can expect them to be released.

Just days after developer Capcom first revealed a series of beneficial changes coming to its new single-player ARPG Dragon's Dogma 2, the studio has released a special game update for the long-awaited sequel that pushes them into streaming. It's available to download and install now for players on PC and PS5, though it hasn't been released on Xbox yet. “Xbox Series

Although it's almost impossible to tell by reading the official patch notes thanks to one of the worst text and web page background color combinations I've ever seen (check the image below and you'll understand), the update, as expected, adds the option to start a new game if You already have a continuous gaming experience. In addition, it has also expanded the number of Art of Metamorphosis tomes available in the vanilla game from 2 to 99, allowing players to change a character's appearance more frequently if they want to (provided they have the necessary Rift Crystals).

These are the biggest tweaks the patch has made to the game yet, eliminating the need for players to dig through their files and delete their saves or install mods that add more appearance-altering items. Notably, a quest that allows you to acquire a house was made available earlier as well, giving early game players an alternative to camping and inn breaks.

Seriously, Capcom? What is the choice of text color for patch notes? (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to new gameplay options and live tweaks, the major update also includes solutions to “various text display issues” and “various bug fixes.” Additionally, on console, both motion blur and ray tracing can now be toggled, and there's a new option to cap the frame rate in Dragon's Dogma 2 at 30fps as well.

