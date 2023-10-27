October 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The IDF makes a new ground incursion into the Gaza Strip

Rusty Knowles October 27, 2023 2 min read

The “ground” test was “one-off, limited in time and space,” an Israeli military spokesman said Friday.

Israeli army soldiers in East Jerusalem, part of the city annexed by Israel, on October 27, 2023. (Ahmed Garabli/AFP)

This was Israel’s second ground incursion in two days. The Army announced on Friday morning, October 27, that its infantry A “Targeted Test in Central Area of ​​Gaza Strip”Helped “Hunters and Drones”, targeting Hamas targets. The soldiers later left the Palestinian territory unharmed, the IDF said in a statement.

This raid “earthly” was “Limited Time in Time and Space”, announced Israeli army spokesman Olivier Rafowicz at franceinfo. At the same time, the objectives “Belongs to the terrorist organization Hamas” Bombardment was carried out in the center of the territory “And everywhere in the Gaza Strip”, according to an IDF press release. Hamas rocket launch sites and command centers were destroyed, while men from the Palestinian Islamic Movement were neutralized, the IDF said.

Rocket attack on Israel

The Israeli army had already announced that it had carried out a targeted attack by tanks in the north of the Gaza Strip during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. For its part, Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it repelled an Israeli incursion from the coast in the Rafah sector.

Rockets were fired from Gaza towards central Israel and Tel Aviv on Friday. According to Israeli emergency services, a man in his 20s was injured and hospitalized.

