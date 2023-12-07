The Israeli government allows a ‘minimal increase’ in fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip

A 10-month prison sentence has been suspended for a netizen who mocked the death of an Israeli child

A 37-year-old woman was sentenced to ten months in prison in Paris on Wednesday for “apologising for terrorism” after an online video mocking the death of an Israeli child in connection with an attack on Hamas.

Through a video posted on her Instagram account in early November, Varda A. “Given a favorable verdict” On top of that “Terrorist Incidents” And on their offenders, the criminal court is considered. The sentence was imposed on November 22 as requested by the prosecution. “We will obviously appeal.” Regarding this decision, the defendant’s lawyer Me Eliasin Mallui. “If we have to go to the Court of Cassation or even the European authorities, we will”he added.

In the controversial video, the 30-year-old commented on reports by an Israeli rescuer that a child had been placed in an oven by Hamas members during the October 7 attack on Israeli soil. However, this account has not been confirmed by Israeli authorities. “Every time I come across the story of the baby in the oven, I wonder if they added salt and pepper. (…), thyme ? What did they change it to? »Wartha A. in her video with nine thousand followers.

During interrogation, he admitted to exposing himself “Slightly Ironic” and have been “clumsy”But he denied any intention “provocation”. She explained that she did not believe that a child could be put in the oven and only wanted to rebuke it. “propaganda” And a “Media manipulation”.