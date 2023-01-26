The maker of Fireball sued over bottles that did not contain whiskey

The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey has been sued for fraud for selling a drink that, at a glance, looks like the spicy Fireball spirit famous for being ubiquitous at college parties, but doesn’t actually contain much of its key ingredient: whiskey.

The disputed malt drink, called “Fireball Cinnamon,” has a lower alcohol content than that of its whiskey cousin and can be sold in grocery stores and gas stations across the country. Comes in multiple sizes.

said the plaintiff, Ana Marquez of Chicago suit She bought Fireball Cinnamon unaware that it was a different product than the whiskey she expected. The lawsuit, filed this month in US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, said Ms. Marquis “resembles many alcoholic beverage consumers who prefer distilled spirits or products containing distilled spirits to beverages containing malt.” Ms. Marquis is seeking more than $5 million.