The “postponed” expulsion of besieged Mariupol for disrespecting the Russian ceasefire; Demonstration in Occupied Gerson

Some international brands like Ikea have already stopped their operations in Russia, but Leroy Merlin, Auchan or Decathlon have been very sensible since the beginning of the Russian invasion, and the market for all three brands is very limited.
Not much talk in general, specializing in the French brand DIY Leroy Merlin Rejected any request for comment on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Its competitor in some products, the Ikea brand, has announced that it will cease operations in Russia and Belarus, where the Swedish company employs nearly 15,000 people in 17 stores and three manufacturing sites.
Leroy Merlin’s balance is even bigger. In Russia, the group claims on its website that it has 36,000 employees operating in 107 hypermarkets and 62 cities. In terms of revenue, the country’s group led by Vladimir Putin has the lowest: In 2020, Leroy Merlin declared revenue of 2 4.2 billion (equivalent to his business), its second largest market (7 6.7 billion) after France.
AchanAgence France-Presse (AFP) requested, limited “Call for Peace in the Area” Without further ado. The chain of stores operates 231 stores in Russia, with a turnover of 3.2 billion euros, more than 10% of its total normal operating income by 2021, 30.5 billion euros. The group has employed more than 30,000 people in Russia since 2002 and maintains a local approach, especially to its suppliers, employing 5,000 people in Ukraine. It also operates a store through its Russian branch in Crimea.
Another sign of the Mulleys galaxy, Decathlon Has had e-commerce platform in 60 stores in Russia and 25 Russian cities since 2006. The brand is notable in the Moscow region, where it has 22 stores. The brand, which is also in Ukraine, announced its presence at the end of February “Frozen” Its function on the spot, “In unseen logic” The site has about 150 employees “In a situation where their safety is not fully guaranteed”. It operates 4 stores and an online sales site there.
