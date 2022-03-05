The Russian military maintains Mariupol under “siege” and warns the mayor of the city

Andy Lipov, an oil market expert at Lipo Oil Associates in Houston, said this week, citing figures from the International Energy Agency for 2021, that 8% of U.S. imports of crude oil and refined products come from Russia, of which only 3% is crude oil. .

Jim Crane, an expert at the Baker Institute, a think tank at Rice University in Houston, points out that halting Russian oil imports will often be a signal to the United States. He hopes Russia will be fined more.

“We have no strategic interest in reducing international energy supplies ⁇White House Deputy Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into Washington “ Fill Putin’s pockets ⁇ Or it could impose fines on US consumers by further raising the price of black gold, which could happen after the import ban is announced.