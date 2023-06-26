The right of Kyriakos Mitsotakis is mostly in the lead, while Syriza is suffering – liberation

This Sunday, June 25, according to partial results, the former Prime Minister’s party won the election. These would ensure him an absolute majority to form “a stable government”.

The Greek left is sinking. New Democracy (ND), in power from 2019 to the end of May, won 40.4% of the vote in the legislative election, ahead of Alexis Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party with 17.8%, according to partial results. 30% polling booths stand tall. According to these polls, 8 parties have crossed the 3% threshold to enter the 300-seat Greek parliament. Among them, the far-right Spartans party is backed by Ilias Kasidiaris, a former executive of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn organization who is currently serving a harsh prison sentence.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was delighted with his victory “A Strong Mandate”. Head of government from 2019 until the end of May, he scored a landslide victory five weeks ago with 40.79% of the vote. Syriza’s twin. But this progress did not bring him the absolute majority needed to form a government without forming a coalition. The ND leader ruled out forming a coalition and called for fresh elections, this time counting up to 50 seats as a “bonus” to the party that tops the polling system. In fact, analysts say the election will guarantee exactly 157 of the 300 seats in the unified Greek parliament.

Alexis Tsipras suffers another heavy defeat after a sharp setback five weeks ago when Syriza won 20.07% of the vote, a drop of more than 11.5 points compared to 2019. The question of his future as party leader must now be raised openly. Already after the May 21 defeat, the former prime minister (2015-2019) and troublemaker of the far left in Europe admitted he was considering resigning.

Outside his polling station in Athens on Sunday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greeks were voting. “To have a stable and effective government” For the next four years. For his part, Alexis Tsipras warned “Government out of control” In case of a big win for ownership and claim “Balance in our democracy and our political system” with “Strong Resistance” can play its role.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis could face two potential obstacles. On the one hand, potential voter fatigue, called to the polls twice in five weeks. On the other hand, the distortion of voices, especially the three small organizations on the right of the conservatives deny the votes of the supporters of the extreme right and the nationalists. However, the number of parties represented will have an arithmetic effect on the number of seats allocated to the new democracy. On Friday, he also raised fears that a third vote could be held in August, when most Greeks take their holidays.

In recent days, he has called on Greeks to give him a large majority. By moving away from Syriza in a big way, the Greeks have shown that they really want to turn the page on bailouts under a bitter financial crisis and harsh conditions.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has continued to stamp his economic record, with growth rebounding to 5.9% in 2022 and unemployment falling after the last decade of crisis. During the campaign, the 55-year-old Harvard graduate promised wage increases, especially for the lowest incomes, a major concern of Greeks suffering from high living costs.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has promised massive hiring in the public health sector, hit by a financial crisis and an apparent lack of resources due to the drastic weight-loss treatments imposed on many public services.