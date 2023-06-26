Vladimir Putin appears for the first time at the end of the Wagner Rebellion

An appearance, but no comments. Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on Monday, June 26, for the first time since the end of the Wagner paramilitary uprising. He addressed, A Video released by the Kremlin (in Russian), For a forum dedicated to careers and youth. The video shows the president sitting at a desk, unable to determine where and when it was filmed. In the text, he does not mention the armed rebellion that rocked Russia, but he does “Challenges” faced by the industry as a result of Western sanctions. Follow our life.

kyiv claims to have captured part of the south of the country. “We are moving forward”, Assures the Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine. “Security forces seize Rivneopil”, an area in the Donetsk region on the southern front, Khanna Maliar said in a telegram. It is in this area that Kyiv troops have made little progress in recent weeks. Sunday, theThe Ukrainian army has advanced south and north of Baghmut, the spokesman said Independence of Kiev.

Australia has announced that it will send armored vehicles and howitzers to Kiev. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced new military aid to Ukraine on Monday. 28 M113 armored vehicles and 105mm howitzers have been deployed. “We support international efforts to ensure the defeat of Putin’s aggression and uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”Anthony Albanese said.

Wagner’s forces withdraw from Russia. Militants of the paramilitary group left on Sunday Voronezh and Lipetsk regions south of Moscow, according to local authorities. To avoid spillage, they began withdrawing on Saturday “Russian Blood”In the words of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

More than 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained by England. The British Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that more than 17,000 new Ukrainian recruits had been trained in a year as part of a program for soldiers with little or no military experience. The training, which lasts at least five weeks, includes weapons handling, first aid, law of war, patrol tactics and rural training.