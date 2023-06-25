Smoke from the fire is expected to reach France on Monday

More than 100 million Americans are already under an air quality alert due to the fires in early June.

The sky is cloudy in France. Smoke from a massive fire that has ravaged part of Canada is expected to cross the Atlantic and reach Europe and France in the coming days, according to simulations by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on Friday, June 23. According to Mark Barrington, science director of the Copernicus Service for Atmospheric Monitoring, the plumes could reach the coast of Western Europe on Monday, June 26.

In Canada, more than 4.6 million hectares of forest have been burned by the flames and tens of thousands of people have had to be evacuated in recent weeks. Several hundred fires have been recorded. More than 100 million Americans were affected by air quality warnings in early June due to the fires. Weeks later, these unprecedented fires are having effects as far away as Europe.