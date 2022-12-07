The Trump Organization, the former US president’s family business, has been accused of tax evasion in New York.

Two companies belonging to 2024 White House candidate Donald Trump have been found guilty of tax evasion and falsifying financial statements. Sentencing is expected on January 13.

Donald Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, that he will not investigate the former Republican president after an investigation in New York alleges financial and tax fraud.

The jury retired on Monday after more than a month of deliberations. “The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation are criminal in every way,” Make it known on his Twitter account Alvin Bragg. Both companies were tried for tax evasion and falsification of accounting reports, particularly with the aim of concealing financial compensation from some senior executives from the tax services.

“It’s a matter of greed and deception. In Manhattan, no company is above the law.” A press release welcomed the attorney, noting that this is the first time a Donald Trump company has been indicted as a criminal. The billionaire is now officially running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“A Witch Hunt” for Donald Trump

“For 13 years, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation have evaded the law by providing lavish perks and compensation to top executives, while deliberately hiding these benefits from tax authorities to avoid paying taxes.“, he added. The lawyer notes that the sentence should be announced on January 13, 2023.

In the case, Alan Weiselberg, the family group’s former finance director, reached a plea deal with Justice in August and pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion related to $1.76 million in undeclared income between 2005 and 2021. Specifically, the Trump family testified during the trial of the company, a group that manages hotels, golf courses and real estate investments.

At the start of the hearing, Donald Trump denounced the Democrats’ “witch hunt” against him.