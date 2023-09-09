Things to remember from Friday, September 8, 2023

President Zelensky acknowledged that Russia was effective in the face of a counterattack led by its troops.

A combination of weakness on the kyiv side. On Friday, September 8, the Ukrainian government admitted that its counteroffensive by Moscow’s strike force was slipping. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted at a press conference that Russia was “stopping us from the skies.” He mentioned that the Russian soldiers “Stop it[ai]ent [la] “Counterattack”and proved particularly efficient “in the sky”. The head of state lamented the overly complicated and slow-moving process of sanctions targeting Moscow and Western arms supplies. Franceinfo takes the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

At least 4 people were killed near Kherson in a new series of strikes

In his Telegram account, the Ukrainian Interior Minister condemned the bombing of the city of Otratokamyanga by plane: three people died and four were injured, Igor Klymenko notes. A little further north, Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih was hit by a strike on an administrative building that left one dead, three in critical condition and sixty injured, emergency services estimate. In northern Ukraine, the residential district of Sumy was hit, causing three minor injuries and damaging about twenty buildings, the Interior Ministry said.

President Zelensky is ready to hold elections despite the war

The head of state, who was elected in 2019, has indicated that he will organize the election if necessary, which is scheduled for 2024 before the planned invasion by Russia begins. “I am ready for elections, we are ready” If “Our people need it”, he said at a conference in Kyiv. Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the warlord-turned-president, continues to enjoy great popularity in Ukraine, especially as he often has to fight off some criticism of the corruption that undermines the country’s institutions.

Elon Musk Says He Prevented Ukrainian Attack on Russian Navy in 2022

The American billionaire said on his social network on Thursday that the city is a base for the Russian navy stationed in the Black Sea on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014. The billionaire says he refused: “The obvious purpose was to sink the bulk of the Russian fleet at anchor.” “If I had accepted their request, SpaceX would obviously be complicit in a major war and escalate the conflict,” concluded Elon Musk, while a biography dedicated to him discusses his maneuvers in this war.

Russian recruitment network in Cuba dismantled

The Cuban Interior Ministry announced the arrest of seventeen people in Cuba allegedly linked to a smuggling network operating from Russia with the aim of recruiting people to wage war in Ukraine. As reported CNN, The country’s authorities said the network’s traffickers were looking for people with criminal records. On Monday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced that it had discovered a network exploiting Cubans living in Russia. “Some even in Cuba”And for this purpose “Incorporation into Military Forces Participating in the War in Ukraine”.