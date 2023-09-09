G20 condemns “use of force” to secure regional gains

The G20 leaders met in New Delhi (India) on Saturday, September 9“Use of Force” Aimed at gaining territorial gains in Ukraine. “Consistent with the UN Charter, all States shall refrain from the threat or use of force to obtain territorial gains against the territorial integrity and political sovereignty of any State”, they said in a declaration adopted at the end of the summit. The text does not mention that“Russian Aggression” In Ukraine, still mentioned in the declaration adopted in Bali in 2022.

Volodymyr Zelensky condemns “slowly” Western military aid. Ukraine’s president acknowledged Russia on Friday “Stopped the counterattack” of his army “From the Sky”. He accused “slowly” Demanding Western arms supplies, long-range weapons and new sanctions against Moscow.

At least four people died near Kherson. Three people were killed and four wounded when a bomb detonated an airplane in Odradokamianka on Friday, and a strike on an administration building in Kryvyï Rih killed one. Emergency services say around sixty people have been injured in this second attack.

Elections in territories annexed by Russia. Local elections are being held in Moscow on Sunday in several regions, including the annexed Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Crimea.. “Russia’s Fake Elections in Temporarily Occupied Territories Are Futile”On Friday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned and condemned A “Aggravated Violation” Its sovereignty.