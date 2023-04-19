War in Ukraine Live: Odessa suffers massive attack by Russian suicide drones

10:21
Hungary extends ban on agricultural food products from Ukraine
Hungary, which had already announced a ban on Ukrainian grain imports accused of disrupting the national market, is applying the measure to dozens of agri-food products starting today.
According to the decree published overnight in the Official Journal, grains and oilseeds, flour, honey, wine, bread, meat and vegetables from Kiev can no longer be sold on Hungarian soil. These restrictions will remain in force until June 30.
The European Union suspended tariffs on all imports from Ukraine for a year in May 2022 and arranged itself to allow the export of its grain reserves after closing sea routes, blackened by the Russian invasion. But instead of a simple transport, neighboring European states have piled corn, wheat or sunflowers from Ukraine on their soil due to logistical problems, which has caused a drop in local prices. However, Hungary still recognizes the transit of Ukrainian grain, but more stringent procedures will be put in place at border crossings to ensure electronic monitoring. In case of violation, fines may be imposed, which may be up to the value of the entire consignment.
Ukraine withdraws its ambassador to Belarus
The Ukrainian government has recalled its ambassador to Minsk for consultations after a meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Denis Pushilin, head of the pro-Russian administration of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. , calling it “an attempt to legitimize the representative of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk.”
Russia accuses Ukraine of corruption in Black Sea grain venture
Russia has accused Ukraine of sabotaging the Black Sea grain deal by demanding bribes from shipowners to register new ships and carry out inspections without providing evidence. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, which oversees the deal, faces problems with new ship registrations and inspections. According to him, ship owners who refused to pay bribes to Ukrainians were forced to wait for more than a month while waiting for their registration. In the past fortnight, exports were halted twice after Russia refused to allow it to inspect vessels listed by Ukraine.
Explosions were heard in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region
According to Scandinavian media, Russia is sabotaging wind farms and communication cables in the North Sea.
According to a joint investigation by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, the first report, to be broadcast on Wednesday, says that “Russia is implementing a plan to sabotage offshore wind farms and communications cables from the North”, using a “fleet of vessels disguised as fishing trawlers and research vessels”. The latter will carry underwater surveillance equipment to map the sites to be targeted.
According to these media, Russian ships have turned off their transponders in northern waters so as not to indicate their position. Later, the boats find this information “on a Russian ship called the Admiral Vladimirsky,” which was officially presented as a cruise ship, according to the BBC.
Grain transport will resume in Poland
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Zolsky has confirmed that the transport of Ukrainian grain and food products through Poland will resume following an agreement reached during negotiations with Warsaw. At the same time, the Minister of Agriculture expressed concern about the agreement with Russia on maritime transport in the Black Sea. He said it was impossible to predict the number of boats allowed to ply.
Russia uses multiple channels to spread its propaganda and disinformation
According to the British intelligence daily, Russia has used multiple channels since the beginning of the war to confirm its propaganda and spread disinformation. “Russian state actors present narratives that are manipulated in planned and opportunistic ways. Discrediting the Ukrainian government and undermining international support for Ukraine are always among their current priorities,” the intelligence agency said.
Discussions between Zelensky and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives
In his latest daily video message, Ukrainian President Zelensky said he spoke with Republican Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the US House of Representatives. “I briefed Mr. McCarthy on what is currently happening on the front lines, our security needs and capabilities,” he explained. President Zelensky also “raised the issue of F-16 fighter jets, long-range weapons, additional artillery and the tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression against our country”.
Russia is still finding ways to buy banned weapons technology from the West, according to The New York Times
According to the New York Times, Russia still controls Western raw materials used in the manufacture of weapons. According to the NYT, tax and trade officials noted “an increase in chips and other electronic components being sold to Russia via Armenia, Kazakhstan and other countries.” “While the United States and the European Union are mobilizing to supply weapons to the Ukrainians to continue their war against Russia, Russia is using their own technology to retaliate against Russia,” the daily explained, adding that the transactions to Russia are multimillion-dollar. A document sealed with the seal of the US Bureau of Industry and Security states that in 2022, Armenia imported 515% more chips and processors from the US and 212% more from the EU than in 2021. These same products are for Russia, the document points out.
Kuwait has announced a $1 million envelope for the purchase and installation of electricity generators.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has visited Kuwait. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss reconstruction projects and post-war development in Ukraine, according to the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. In addition to reconstruction projects, foreign ministers discussed increasing trade, ensuring food security, particularly through the Black Sea Grains Initiative. Kuwait announced $1 million for the purchase and installation of electricity generators. But above all, the country is “exploring opportunities to join the reconstruction of Ukraine, especially through the Kuwait Arab Economic Development Fund, which is currently involved in development projects in several countries for a total of $21.8 billion”. The fund will prioritize the construction of new hospitals, schools and kindergartens.
South Korea can supply weapons to Ukraine
Beyond the humanitarian and economic aid already sent to Ukraine, South Korea could offer its support by supplying drones. President Yoon Suk-yeol has said his government is considering how to help Ukraine defend and rebuild, in the event of another mass attack on civilians or a violation of the laws of war. It is the first time Seoul has said it is willing to supply arms to Ukraine, more than a year after ruling out the possibility of euthanasia.
Brazilian President Lula condemned Russia’s “violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity”.
After criticism from the United States and Ukraine in particular, Brazilian President Lula condemned Russia’s “violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity” and renewed calls for mediation to end the war. During a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Lula said a group of neutral countries should come together to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Wagner admitted to throwing grenades at mercenary Ukrainian POWs
A former Wagner mercenary has confessed to killing and torturing dozens of Ukrainian POWs. Guardian.
Alexey Savichev, 49, a Russian ex-convict recruited by Wagner last September, told a British newspaper that he killed “several dozen” wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war by “throwing grenades” near the city. Bagmudin last January.
US surveillance on Guterres: UN
The UN has expressed its “concern” to the US after press reports about the “surveillance” of its Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ communications.
According to the Washington Post, citing secret Pentagon documents, the US wiretapped Antonio Guterres’ conversations with other UN officials, including on the war in Ukraine.
Attack of Russian drones in Odesa region
Iranian-made Russian Shahed-136 drones attacked the Odesa region overnight. Ukrainian forces shot down ten of the twelve suicide bombers, according to the city’s military administration.
“Thanks to the successful operation of our security forces, most of the enemy drones were destroyed, but unfortunately a public building was hit,” the military administration said, adding that there were no casualties. However, emergency services are on site to put out the fire.
