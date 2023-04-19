War in Ukraine Live: Odessa suffers massive attack by Russian suicide drones

According to the New York Times, Russia still controls Western raw materials used in the manufacture of weapons. According to the NYT, tax and trade officials noted “an increase in chips and other electronic components being sold to Russia via Armenia, Kazakhstan and other countries.” “While the United States and the European Union are mobilizing to supply weapons to the Ukrainians to continue their war against Russia, Russia is using their own technology to retaliate against Russia,” the daily explained, adding that the transactions to Russia are multimillion-dollar. A document sealed with the seal of the US Bureau of Industry and Security states that in 2022, Armenia imported 515% more chips and processors from the US and 212% more from the EU than in 2021. These same products are for Russia, the document points out.